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Pakistani officials depart Tehran after high-stakes visit

Iranian officials, especially Masoud Pezeshkian and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are giving mixed messages

Pakistani officials depart Tehran after high-stakes visit
Pakistani officials depart Tehran after high-stakes visit

Pakistan Army has announced the departure of Army Chief Asim Munir from Pakistan, calling it a short but “highly productive” visit to Iran, aiming to mark a permanent end to the ceasefire.

Notably, the high-stakes visit lasted only for less than 24 hours.

As per Al Jazeera, Iranian officials, especially President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are giving mixed messages. They are open to negotiate, but simultaneously they are prepared for confrontation.

This is the latest from Pezeshkian in his meeting with the Pakistani army chief: He said that the history and experience of negotiations with Americans dictate that we exercise the utmost caution.

Pakistani officials depart Tehran after high-stakes visit

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Abbas Araghchi spokesperson has said that the ongoing mediation process with the US is “time-consuming” because “the hostility of the US goes back several decades”.

“Some points and wordings on which there were still disagreements were discussed and proposals were made, some of which are still being reviewed and opinions are being expressed,” the spokesperson added.

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