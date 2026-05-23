US shifts green card process, ends in-country applications for most people

The Trump administration will now require people seeking green cards to leave the United States during the application process in a sweeping change that could upend the lives of hundreds of thousands of people seeking the right to legally and permanently live and work in the US.
In a new rule announced Friday, US immigration authorities said green card applicants would have to return to their home countries to apply for permanent visas, CNN reported.
The abrupt policy change stands to affect a large swath of the legal US immigration population, compelling those seeking legal permanent residency to leave the country, separating families, forcing people to leave their jobs and disrupting communities in the process.
Applying for a green card is a notoriously arduous process that can take several months to years to complete.
US Citizenship and Immigration Services said the rule provides exemptions for “extraordinary circumstances,” Zach Kahler, a spokesperson for the agency, said in a statement.
“When aliens apply from their home country, it reduces the need to find and remove those who decide to slip into the shadows and remain in the US illegally after being denied residency,” Kahler said.
About 1.4 million people obtained lawful permanent residence in fiscal year 2024, according to public Department of Homeland Security data.