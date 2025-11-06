Entertainment

Cardi B receives shocking news about Stefon Diggs’ paternity amid pregnancy

The ‘Am I the Drama’ rapper is hit with a shocking update about her boyfriend Stefon Diggs ahead of welcoming first baby with him

Cardi B is hit with an upsetting news amid her first pregnancy with Stefon Diggs.

On Wednesday, November 5, The Sun reported that the 31-year-old American footballer – who has been involved in a paternity suit with 33-year-old model, Aileen Lopera, since last December – has been proved to be the father of her infant daughter.

In December 2024, Aileen – who is an LA-based model and goes by the name of Lord Gisselle on social media – filed a paternity lawsuit against the NFL star, claiming that she was “currently pregnant with [Stefon’s] unborn child.”

She gave birth to a baby girl, Charliee, this April and gave her Stefon’s last name.

The influencer also demanded legal and physical custody of the baby, and only allowing the footballer to visit their little girl.

In response to the lawsuit, Stefon Diggs challenged the paternity claim in July and requested genetic testing, arguing his “parentage is as alleged.”

The New England Patriots star also stated that if the testing proves him to be the father of the model’s child, he intends to seek joint legal and physical custody, adding that he would pursue “joint payment of reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth and attorney’s fees and costs.”

Now, Aileen Lopera’s attorney Tamar Arminak, in his latest statement, shared, “The paternity has been confirmed. Mr. Diggs is the father of the child. We are hopeful that our client and Mr. Diggs can now work together for the betterment of their child.”

This shocking update comes amid Cardi B’s first pregnancy with Stefon Diggs.

In September 2025, the WAP rapper confirmed expecting her fourth child – which will be her first with the NFL star.

