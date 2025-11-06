Entertainment

Oscars 2025 nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and others may receive nod

Here are five renowned Hollywood actors who might receive 2026 Oscars Awards nomination

  By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Since the 2026 Oscars nominations are just around the corner, fans can’t help but wonder if their favourite actor will earn a nod this year.

While some renowned actors have already bagged critical acclaim for their acting, others have built a reputation for delivering standout roles throughout their marvellous careers.

From Ethan Hawke to Michael B. Jordan, let's take a look at 5 famous actors who could potentially receive an Oscars nominations.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet has garnered a number of awards and honours during his stellar acting career.

The Dune star might earn 2026 Oscars nomination for his role in Marty Supreme.

Timothée has also won an Academy Award, the Golden Globe Award, Critics' Choice Awards, British Academy Film Award and the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Rumour mills are churning that Leonardo DiCaprio could earn an Oscars nomination for his role as Bob Ferguson in the 2025 film One Battle After Another.

His authentic portrayal of pain and facial expressions for the character of Bob has earned him appreciation from fans worldwide.

Leonardo has been nominated for Oscars 7 times and won a single Academy Award in Best Actor category for The Revenant.

Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke, who has been nominated for Oscars 4 times, might land another Academy Awards nod for Sony Pictures Classics’ movie, Blue Moon.

The Dead Poets Society actor has played the role of Lorenz Hart in the musical drama.

Ethan previously admitted that his character in Blue Moon pushed him out of his “comfort zone,” however, it is “the closest to my heart.”

During his astonishing career, he has garnered National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Actor, New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actor, Gotham Independent Film Award for Outstanding Performance in a New Series and many more.

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan will seemingly win 2026 Oscars Award nomination for his role of Stack, Smoke in Warner Bros’ Sinners.

The Black Panther actor played a double role in the hit vampire movie. He portrayed twins named Smoke and Stack, who went back to Mississippi in the 1930s and found out it is ran by vampires.

Even though playing double roles isn't easy, Michael has outshone himself with this performance, surpassing his previous roles.

Wagner Moura

Wagner Moura might earn a nod for the upcoming 2026 Oscars Awards, for his role in The Secret Agent.

The Brazilian stage actor played the character of Armando in the thriller-mistery film. He has previously won one Cannes Best Actor Award and five Brazilian Academy Film Awards.

Wagner has starred in Elite Squad, Narcos, Civil War and Dope Thief in his stellar acting career.

For those unversed, the 2026 Academy Awards will take place on March 14, 2026. 

