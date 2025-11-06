‘One Piece’ fans rejoice as ‘Cobra Kai’ star Xolo Maridueña joins season 3 cast

Netflix has officially announced that Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña will join the cast of One Piece Season 3.
The official account of One Piece announced that the Blue Beetle star is set to take on the fiery role of Portgas D. Ace.
In an exciting announcement, the team said, “ONE PIECE: Season 3 just got a whole lot hotter!!”
It added, “We are beyond excited to announce that Xolo Maridueña will be playing the beloved Portgas D. Ace in the next stretch of our adventure!”
Moments after the announcement, One Piece fans rushed to the comments, buzzing with excitement.
One fan wrote, “OMG I KNEWWWWWW IT!!! XOLO is the perfect person to play Ace.”
Another expressed, “OMG I CALLED IT THIS IS ABSOLUTELY SO EXCITING! Could not love this casting more.”
The third added, “He deserves to play this character I can't hold back my tears, I'm so hyped and happy, Thank you Netflix and Oda-San.”
Maridueña will star alongside Oh, Mary! Tony winner Cole Escola, who takes on the role of assassin Bon Clay.
To note, the star studded cast includes, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Vincent Regan as Monkey D. Garp, Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown and Morgan Davies as Kob.
One Piece is scheduled to return on Netflix on March 10, 2026 with its second installment.