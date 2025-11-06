Entertainment

Is Ben Affleck dating a pretty mystery woman? New sighting sparks curiosity

The 'Gone Girl' star ignites gossip after being spotted with mystery woman

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Is Ben Affleck dating a pretty mystery woman? New sighting sparks curiosity
Is Ben Affleck dating a pretty mystery woman? New sighting sparks curiosity

Ben Affleck has sparked dating rumours as he was spotted swooping a “pretty mystery woman” into the back of a BMW.

On a late Tuesday night, the Gone Girl star was seen while picking up a glamorous mystery woman as he rode around Los Angeles in his gleaming BMW.

For the outing, Affleck cut a suave figure in a light beige blazer layered over a blush-toned shirt, the top buttons casually undone.

On the other hand, the mystery brunette kept warm in a casual sweater-and-denim combo, finished with a designer YSL handbag.

The deep red of her lips contrasted strikingly with her radiant skin and glossy dark hair, her bangs grazing a pair of gleaming sunglasses.

To note, it’s unclear if the brunette knows him professionally or personally.

The 53-year-old actor hasn’t been linked to anyone since his split from Jennifer Lopez last year.

Notably, Affleck made an outing shortly after the Batman star's former flame Lindsay Shookus showed her support to the Unstoppable star's ex Alex Rodriguez as she attended the premiere of his new documentary on Monday.

Affleck and Lopez finalized their divorce in January after two years of marriage.

The Accountant star and Shookus first split in 2018, briefly rekindled in 2019, then called it quits for good.

To note, Lopez and Rodriguez ended their four-year romance in April 2021, shortly after their final selfie together.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Cardi B receives shocking news about Stefon Diggs’ paternity amid pregnancy

Cardi B receives shocking news about Stefon Diggs’ paternity amid pregnancy
The ‘Am I the Drama’ rapper is hit with a shocking update about her boyfriend Stefon Diggs ahead of welcoming first baby with him

‘One Piece’ fans rejoice as ‘Cobra Kai’ star Xolo Maridueña joins season 3 cast

‘One Piece’ fans rejoice as ‘Cobra Kai’ star Xolo Maridueña joins season 3 cast
'One Piece' is scheduled to return on Netflix on March 10, 2026 with its second installment

Oscars 2025 nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and others may receive nod

Oscars 2025 nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and others may receive nod
Here are five renowned Hollywood actors who might receive 2026 Oscars Awards nomination

Jennifer Lawrence shares her unfiltered take on Robert Pattinson steamy scenes

Jennifer Lawrence shares her unfiltered take on Robert Pattinson steamy scenes
Jennifer Lawrence speaks out on filming intimate scenes with Robert Pattinson for new film ‘Die My Love’

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ sequel eyes 2029 launch on Netflix

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ sequel eyes 2029 launch on Netflix
Netflix's most-watched movie ever, 'KPop Demon Hunters' was released in June 2025

5 unforgettable ‘Stranger Things’ episodes to rewatch before final season

5 unforgettable ‘Stranger Things’ episodes to rewatch before final season
Millie Bobby Brown starrer ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 set to release in three parts, with first instalment dropping on November 26

Sydney Sweeney reacts to being caught with ex Davino amid Scooter Braun fling

Sydney Sweeney reacts to being caught with ex Davino amid Scooter Braun fling
The ‘Christy’ actress was recently caught getting inside ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino’s car amid Scooter Braun romance

Kim Kardashian gushes over Kris Jenner in heartfelt 70th birthday tribute

Kim Kardashian gushes over Kris Jenner in heartfelt 70th birthday tribute
'The Kardashians' star shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to momager on her 70th birthday

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s relaxed NYC date night during bye week

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s relaxed NYC date night during bye week
The 'Eldest Daughter' singer and the NFL star were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner date in New York City

Kris Jenner gets loving birthday message from Khloé Kardashian: 'Queen'

Kris Jenner gets loving birthday message from Khloé Kardashian: 'Queen'
Khloé Kardashian drops heartwarming birthday tribute for her mother, Kris Jenner, on Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown reveals pregnancy plans: ‘I really want a big family’

Millie Bobby Brown reveals pregnancy plans: ‘I really want a big family’
Millie Bobby Brown dishes exciting details on putting daughter ‘in spotlight’

'Celebrity Traitors' grand finale set for November 6: See final contestants

'Celebrity Traitors' grand finale set for November 6: See final contestants
Popular reality show is perfect mixture of deception, strategy, and psychological gameplay is coming to an end with only five finalists left