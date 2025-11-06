Is Ben Affleck dating a pretty mystery woman? New sighting sparks curiosity

Ben Affleck has sparked dating rumours as he was spotted swooping a “pretty mystery woman” into the back of a BMW.
On a late Tuesday night, the Gone Girl star was seen while picking up a glamorous mystery woman as he rode around Los Angeles in his gleaming BMW.
For the outing, Affleck cut a suave figure in a light beige blazer layered over a blush-toned shirt, the top buttons casually undone.
On the other hand, the mystery brunette kept warm in a casual sweater-and-denim combo, finished with a designer YSL handbag.
The deep red of her lips contrasted strikingly with her radiant skin and glossy dark hair, her bangs grazing a pair of gleaming sunglasses.
To note, it’s unclear if the brunette knows him professionally or personally.
The 53-year-old actor hasn’t been linked to anyone since his split from Jennifer Lopez last year.
Notably, Affleck made an outing shortly after the Batman star's former flame Lindsay Shookus showed her support to the Unstoppable star's ex Alex Rodriguez as she attended the premiere of his new documentary on Monday.
Affleck and Lopez finalized their divorce in January after two years of marriage.
The Accountant star and Shookus first split in 2018, briefly rekindled in 2019, then called it quits for good.
To note, Lopez and Rodriguez ended their four-year romance in April 2021, shortly after their final selfie together.