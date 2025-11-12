Celebrity deaths in 2025: Stars who left the fans mourning this year

In 2025, the global entertainment industry said the final goodbye to several stars across television, films and music.
From Aubrey Plaza's husband, writer-director Jeff Baena, in January to Oscar-winning actor Robert Redford, who passed away at the age of 89 in September, the world has mourned the deaths of some of the biggest names of the industry.
Hollywood celebrities died in 2025
Jeff Baena
Writer-director Jeff Baena, the husband of actress Aubrey Plaza, died at an LA-area home by suicide. His body was discovered on January 3 morning. He was 47.
The Vivienne
RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1 winner James Lee Williams, best known as The Vivienne, passed away at age 32 on January 5.
Barbie Hsu
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, best known for her role in the 2001 drama Meteor Garden, left the world in shock when it was reported that she died of pneumonia after contracting influenza during a trip to Japan on February 2 at the age of 48.
Kim Sae-ron
South Korean star Kim Sae-ron, known for her roles in A Brand New Life, passed away by suicide on February 16 at her home in Seoul, South Korea. She was 24.
Michelle Trachtenberg
Gossip Girl alum, who entered the industry as a child model and actress at age 3, was found dead in NYC at age 39. Police said no criminality was suspected.
Denise Alexander
Long-time General Hospital star Denise Alexander, who played Dr Leslie Webber from 1973 to 1984 and on and off over the years, died on March 5 at age 85.
Wheesung
South Korean singer Wheesung, whose real name was Choi Whee-sung, died of cardiac arrest at age 43 at his home in Seoul.
As reported by The Korea Herald, authorities believe that the singer had been dead for a significant amount of time before his body was found on March 11.
Robert Trebor
Robert Trebor, known for his remarkable work on Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Xena: Warrior Princess, passed away at age 71 on March 11 of sepsis.
Val Kilmer
Val Kilmer, who portrayed Iceman in Top Gun, the titular hero in Batman Forever and Jim Morrison in The Doors, died of pneumonia on April 1.
He was 65. His daughter Mercedes told The New York Times that the actor had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and later recovered.
Amadou Bagayoko
Grammy-nominated musician Amadou Bagayoko, half of the duo Amadou & Mariam, died at age 70 on April 4 in Bamako, Mali.
Valerie Mahaffey
Emmy-winning actress Valerie Mahaffey, who starred in Northern Exposure, Young Sheldon and Big Sky, died at age 71 on May 30 after being diagnosed with cancer, her husband Joseph Kell revealed.
Renée Victor
Renée Victor, best known as the voice actress of Abuelita in Pixar's Coco and as Lupita in Weeds, took her last breath at age 86 on May 30 following a battle with lymphoma.
Young Nobel
Young Noble, a member of the hip-hop group Outlawz and a collaborator of the late Tupac Shakur, took his own life on July 4, at the age of 47.
Malcolm-Jamal Warner
The Cosby Show star died on July 20 while swimming on a family trip to Costa Rica. He was 54. Warner is survived by his wife and daughter.
Ozzy Osbourne
Black Sabbath frontman and rockstar Ozzy Osbourne died at age 76 on July 22 "with family and surrounded by love," his loved ones wrote in a statement shared with PEOPLE.
Two weeks prior to his death, Osbourne performed his farewell concert with Black Sabbath, which paid homage to his iconic career with tribute videos and performances by other rock icons like Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer and more.
Brandon Blackstock
Talent manager and Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock died at age 48 in early August following a melanoma diagnosis.
Robert Redford
Legendary Hollywood actor Robert Redford died at age 89 on September 16 in Sundance, Utah, "the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved," Cindi Berger, chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowen PMK, told PEOPLE in a statement.
Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton passed away on October 11 at age 79, her family shared; however, they kept the details, including cause under the wrap.
Her career started in the original Broadway cast of Hair in 1968, and she was cast shortly thereafter in The Godfather.
D'Angelo
R&B and soul legend D'Angelo passed away after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in New York City on October 14. He was 51.
Donna Jean Godchaux
The Grateful Dead member died at a hospice facility on November 2 after battling cancer.
Pauline Collins
Pauline Collins' family confirmed on November 6 that the Oscar-nominated actress died following a private battle with Parkinson's. She was 85.
Sally Kirkland
The actress has died at age 84 after entering hospice care following a dementia diagnosis and multiple injuries.
Kirkland's rep Michael Greene told TMZ on November 11 that she died earlier that morning, days after it was reported that she entered hospice.