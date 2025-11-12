Entertainment

Celebrity deaths in 2025: Stars who left the fans mourning this year

From the prince of darkness to a young South Korean actress, the world has suffered a great deal of loss in 2025

  • By Web Desk
  • |
Celebrity deaths in 2025: Stars who left the fans mourning this year
Celebrity deaths in 2025: Stars who left the fans mourning this year

In 2025, the global entertainment industry said the final goodbye to several stars across television, films and music.

From Aubrey Plaza's husband, writer-director Jeff Baena, in January to Oscar-winning actor Robert Redford, who passed away at the age of 89 in September, the world has mourned the deaths of some of the biggest names of the industry.

Hollywood celebrities died in 2025

Jeff Baena

Jeff Baena died at age 47
Jeff Baena died at age 47

Writer-director Jeff Baena, the husband of actress Aubrey Plaza, died at an LA-area home by suicide. His body was discovered on January 3 morning. He was 47.

The Vivienne

The Vivienne died at age 32
The Vivienne died at age 32

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1 winner James Lee Williams, best known as The Vivienne, passed away at age 32 on January 5.

Barbie Hsu

Barbie Hsu died at age 48
Barbie Hsu died at age 48

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, best known for her role in the 2001 drama Meteor Garden, left the world in shock when it was reported that she died of pneumonia after contracting influenza during a trip to Japan on February 2 at the age of 48.

Kim Sae-ron

Kim Sae-ron died at age 24
Kim Sae-ron died at age 24

South Korean star Kim Sae-ron, known for her roles in A Brand New Life, passed away by suicide on February 16 at her home in Seoul, South Korea. She was 24.

Michelle Trachtenberg

Michelle Trachtenberg died at age 39
Michelle Trachtenberg died at age 39

Gossip Girl alum, who entered the industry as a child model and actress at age 3, was found dead in NYC at age 39. Police said no criminality was suspected.

Denise Alexander

Denise Alexander died at age 85
Denise Alexander died at age 85

Long-time General Hospital star Denise Alexander, who played Dr Leslie Webber from 1973 to 1984 and on and off over the years, died on March 5 at age 85.

Wheesung

Wheesung died at age 43
Wheesung died at age 43

South Korean singer Wheesung, whose real name was Choi Whee-sung, died of cardiac arrest at age 43 at his home in Seoul. 

As reported by The Korea Herald, authorities believe that the singer had been dead for a significant amount of time before his body was found on March 11.

Robert Trebor

Robert Trebor died at age 71
Robert Trebor died at age 71

Robert Trebor, known for his remarkable work on Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Xena: Warrior Princess, passed away at age 71 on March 11 of sepsis.

Val Kilmer

Val Kilmer died at age 65
Val Kilmer died at age 65

Val Kilmer, who portrayed Iceman in Top Gun, the titular hero in Batman Forever and Jim Morrison in The Doors, died of pneumonia on April 1. 

He was 65. His daughter Mercedes told The New York Times that the actor had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and later recovered.

Amadou Bagayoko

Amadou Bagayoko died at age 70
Amadou Bagayoko died at age 70

Grammy-nominated musician Amadou Bagayoko, half of the duo Amadou & Mariam, died at age 70 on April 4 in Bamako, Mali.

Valerie Mahaffey

Valerie Mahaffey died at age 71
Valerie Mahaffey died at age 71

Emmy-winning actress Valerie Mahaffey, who starred in Northern Exposure, Young Sheldon and Big Sky, died at age 71 on May 30 after being diagnosed with cancer, her husband Joseph Kell revealed. 

Renée Victor

Renee Victor died at age 86
Renee Victor died at age 86

Renée Victor, best known as the voice actress of Abuelita in Pixar's Coco and as Lupita in Weeds, took her last breath at age 86 on May 30 following a battle with lymphoma.

Young Nobel

Young Nobel died at age 47
Young Nobel died at age 47

Young Noble, a member of the hip-hop group Outlawz and a collaborator of the late Tupac Shakur, took his own life on July 4, at the age of 47.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Malcolm-Jamal Warner at age 54
Malcolm-Jamal Warner at age 54

The Cosby Show star died on July 20 while swimming on a family trip to Costa Rica. He was 54. Warner is survived by his wife and daughter.

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne died at age 76
Ozzy Osbourne died at age 76

Black Sabbath frontman and rockstar Ozzy Osbourne died at age 76 on July 22 "with family and surrounded by love," his loved ones wrote in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

Two weeks prior to his death, Osbourne performed his farewell concert with Black Sabbath, which paid homage to his iconic career with tribute videos and performances by other rock icons like Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer and more.

Brandon Blackstock

Brandon Blackstock died at age 48
Brandon Blackstock died at age 48

Talent manager and Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock died at age 48 in early August following a melanoma diagnosis.

Robert Redford

Robert Redford died at age 89
Robert Redford died at age 89

Legendary Hollywood actor Robert Redford died at age 89 on September 16 in Sundance, Utah, "the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved," Cindi Berger, chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowen PMK, told PEOPLE in a statement. 

Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton died at age 79
Diane Keaton died at age 79

Diane Keaton passed away on October 11 at age 79, her family shared; however, they kept the details, including cause under the wrap.

Her career started in the original Broadway cast of Hair in 1968, and she was cast shortly thereafter in The Godfather

D'Angelo

DAngelo died at age 51
D'Angelo died at age 51

R&B and soul legend D'Angelo passed away after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in New York City on October 14. He was 51.

Donna Jean Godchaux

Donna Jean Godchaux died at age 78
Donna Jean Godchaux died at age 78

The Grateful Dead member died at a hospice facility on November 2 after battling cancer.

Pauline Collins

Pauline Collins died at age 85
Pauline Collins died at age 85

Pauline Collins' family confirmed on November 6 that the Oscar-nominated actress died following a private battle with Parkinson's. She was 85.

Sally Kirkland

Sally Kirkland died at age 84
Sally Kirkland died at age 84

The actress has died at age 84 after entering hospice care following a dementia diagnosis and multiple injuries.

Kirkland's rep Michael Greene told TMZ on November 11 that she died earlier that morning, days after it was reported that she entered hospice. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter to captivate in enchanting ‘Alice in Wonderland’ musical

Sabrina Carpenter to captivate in enchanting ‘Alice in Wonderland’ musical
The ‘Manchild’ singer is set to lead Universal’s magical musical inspired by Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ team clarifies prison call & reveals his work duties

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ team clarifies prison call & reveals his work duties
The disgraced music mogul is now at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey

Katy Perry unveils delicate new tattoo amid Justin Trudeau whirlwind romance

Katy Perry unveils delicate new tattoo amid Justin Trudeau whirlwind romance
The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker debuts an adorably ink as romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heats up

Jimmy Kimmel mourns death of his longtime friend Cleto Escobedo III

Jimmy Kimmel mourns death of his longtime friend Cleto Escobedo III
Cleto Escobedo III, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' bandleader has died at the age of 59 on Tuesday

Jonathan Bailey reveals secret companion behind his life-changing milestone

Jonathan Bailey reveals secret companion behind his life-changing milestone
The 'Bridgerton' star will appear in much-awaited film, 'Wicked: For Good'

'The Hunting Wives' star Brittany Snow engaged to boyfriend Hunter Moreno?

'The Hunting Wives' star Brittany Snow engaged to boyfriend Hunter Moreno?
Brittany Snow and Hunter Moreno were first romantically linked in October last year

Michael Duarte, known as 'FoodWithBearHands' dies in 'horrible accident'

Michael Duarte, known as 'FoodWithBearHands' dies in 'horrible accident'
The US food influencer met a 'horrible accident' while travelling in Texas

Oscar nominee star Sally Kirkland dies at 84 after brief battle with dementia

Oscar nominee star Sally Kirkland dies at 84 after brief battle with dementia
Sally Kirkland earned Oscar nomination for her remarkable performance in her popular film, 'Anna'

Jimmy Kimmel makes striking return after sudden cancellation

Jimmy Kimmel makes striking return after sudden cancellation
The American host was previously pulled off air after his controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination

'Marty Supreme' trailer: Timothée Chalamet chases glory as ping pong prodigy

'Marty Supreme' trailer: Timothée Chalamet chases glory as ping pong prodigy
Timothée Chalamet is not holding back the pursuit of greatness in the latest trailer of 'Marty Supreme'

'Stranger Things' creators reveal one thing behind show's huge success

'Stranger Things' creators reveal one thing behind show's huge success
Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer speak out on 'Stranger Things' impact just days before the final season premiere

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis are engaged now? Insider makes big revelation

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis are engaged now? Insider makes big revelation
Jennifer Aniston made Jim Curtis romance Instagram official earlier this month