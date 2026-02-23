Kara Braxton, former WNBA All-Star dies at 43

Kara Braxton, a former WNBA All-Star has passed away at the age of 43.
The news of her passing was announced by WNBA on Monday, February 23 in a statement, noting, "It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of 2x WNBA Champion Kara Braxton."
It added, "A 10-season veteran, Kara played with the Detroit Shock, Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury, and New York Liberty. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and former teammates at this time."
However, her cause of death has not been released yet.
Braxton, standing 6 feet 6 inches tall was drafted as the seventh overall pick in the 2005 WNBA Draft by the Detroit Shock.
In her first season, she performed well enough to be chosen for the WNBA All-Rookie Team after averaging 6.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
She later helped Detroit win league championships in 2006 and 2008.
After the Detroit Shock relocated to Tulsa, Braxton was traded to Phoenix in 2010 and the following year, she was then traded again to the New York Liberty where she played her final four seasons.
Over her career, she averaged 7.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 297 games.
Braxton also achieved huge success overseas and won two Polish league championships and earning Chinese league MVP honours in 2010.
Later she returned to Georgia to complete her education and officially graduated in 2024.