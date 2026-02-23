News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
News

Kara Braxton, former WNBA All-Star dies at 43

Kara Braxton, a celebrated figure in women's basketball and a pivotal player for the Detroit Shock, has passed away

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Kara Braxton, former WNBA All-Star dies at 43
Kara Braxton, former WNBA All-Star dies at 43

Kara Braxton, a former WNBA All-Star has passed away at the age of 43.

The news of her passing was announced by WNBA on Monday, February 23 in a statement, noting, "It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of 2x WNBA Champion Kara Braxton."

It added, "A 10-season veteran, Kara played with the Detroit Shock, Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury, and New York Liberty. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and former teammates at this time."

However, her cause of death has not been released yet.

Braxton, standing 6 feet 6 inches tall was drafted as the seventh overall pick in the 2005 WNBA Draft by the Detroit Shock.

In her first season, she performed well enough to be chosen for the WNBA All-Rookie Team after averaging 6.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

She later helped Detroit win league championships in 2006 and 2008.

After the Detroit Shock relocated to Tulsa, Braxton was traded to Phoenix in 2010 and the following year, she was then traded again to the New York Liberty where she played her final four seasons.

Over her career, she averaged 7.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 297 games.

Braxton also achieved huge success overseas and won two Polish league championships and earning Chinese league MVP honours in 2010.

Later she returned to Georgia to complete her education and officially graduated in 2024.

Ronaldo reveals future plans in Saudi Arabia after Al Nassr strike drama
Ronaldo reveals future plans in Saudi Arabia after Al Nassr strike drama
2026 Winter Olympics: USA stuns Canada to end 46‑year hockey gold wait
2026 Winter Olympics: USA stuns Canada to end 46‑year hockey gold wait
Microsoft Gaming CEO exits, new official promises 'Return to Xbox'
Microsoft Gaming CEO exits, new official promises 'Return to Xbox'
Devon Toews related to Jonathan Toews? Here’s everything you need to know
Devon Toews related to Jonathan Toews? Here’s everything you need to know
2026 Winter Olympics: US vs Canada hockey start time, predictions
2026 Winter Olympics: US vs Canada hockey start time, predictions
Lewis Hamilton makes big reveal amid Kim Kardashian romance buzz: 'stick with me'
Lewis Hamilton makes big reveal amid Kim Kardashian romance buzz: 'stick with me'
Cristiano Ronaldo hits historic milestone with powerful message: 'back where belong'
Cristiano Ronaldo hits historic milestone with powerful message: 'back where belong'
Winter Olympics 2026: Malinin turns disappointments into positive moments
Winter Olympics 2026: Malinin turns disappointments into positive moments
Rondale Moore, NFL wide receiver dies at 25
Rondale Moore, NFL wide receiver dies at 25
Winter Olympics: Sellier breaks silence after rival’s blade slashed her eye
Winter Olympics: Sellier breaks silence after rival’s blade slashed her eye
Pakistan vs New Zealand: T20 World Cup clash washed out by rain, points shared
Pakistan vs New Zealand: T20 World Cup clash washed out by rain, points shared
Rory McIlroy opens up about Tiger Woods’ intimidation and nickname
Rory McIlroy opens up about Tiger Woods’ intimidation and nickname

Popular News

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' showrunner drops major hint for new season

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' showrunner drops major hint for new season

7 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez marks her twins Emme & Max milestone birthday with touching note

Jennifer Lopez marks her twins Emme & Max milestone birthday with touching note
an hour ago
BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt’s unusual moment caught on camera

BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt’s unusual moment caught on camera
an hour ago