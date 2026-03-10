Lewis Hamilton shows his romantic side as romance with Kim Kardashian blooms  

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's romance is growing as the F1 star’s romantic side has finally been revealed.
According to a recent report by Us Weekly, an insider has recently spilt the inside details of the couple’s budding romance.
The tipster shared that after beginning to date Kim in early 2026, it is now believed by his close pals that he has finally met "the perfect match" in the television personality.
After waiting out for several years, the Formula One Driver for Ferrari is over the moon as he has been "obsessed" with The Kardashians starlet.
"They are going strong and really happy. Lewis is head over heels, and those closest to him believe he has finally met his match," the source revealed.
Notably, the insider further noted that the 41-year-old car racer has been Facetiming his new girlfriend "regularly from the paddock."
They have been updating each other through texts and calls, as they can not be together in person due to their tough schedules.
Furthermore, the tipster added that, "They are both very committed to making things work no matter how long the distance is or how busy they are."
So far, neither Lewis Hamilton nor Kim Kardashian has responded to these ongoing speculations.
The pair, who ignited romance buzz after making a joint appearance at the 2026 Super Bowl performance of Grammy-winning singer Bad Bunny last month, have yet to make their romance official.