China marks major export boom in 2026 as Trump shifts focus to Iran war

  By Bushra Saleem
China achieves trade surplus with export surge in first two months of 2026 despite US tariffs

China’s export surges in the beginning of 2026 as United States shifts its focus to global conflicts after tariffs.

According to Associated Press, China’s exports jumped nearly 22% in the first two months of the year from a year earlier, powered by a surge in shipments of computer chips, autos and electronics.

The export figures released by China’s customs agency on Tuesday were much better than economists had forecast. They far exceeded the 6.6% annual pace of growth recorded in December.

Shipments to the US fell 11% in January and February, narrowing from a 30% drop in December. Exports to the European Union increased almost 28% while those to Latin America climbed 16%.

Exports to the rest of Asia, including Japan and India, also were sharply higher.

China’s exports have been a bright spot for its economy despite tensions with the U.S. Chinese exports climbed 5.5% for 2025 as its trade surplus surged to a record of nearly $1.2 trillion.

Higher shipments to other regions have helped offset weaker exports to the US after US President Donald Trump imposed a variety of higher tariffs on imports from many countries.

China’s exports of semiconductors by value soared nearly 73% in the first two months of the year, partly also lifted by higher prices as the world faces a memory chip shortage. Its exports of autos rose 67% and mechanical and electrical items rose 27%.

Notably, Trump’s planned visit to Beijing at the end of March is being closely watched for a possible extension of a trade truce between the two countries reached in October last year, which could be positive news for Chinese exports to the US.

