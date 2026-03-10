News
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Netanyahu's brother Iddo killed by Iranian air strikes? Truth behind viral claim

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Reports claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's brother, Iddo, was killed and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was seriously injured in recent Iranian strikes have been confirmed as completely false.

The rumours that spread rapidly across social media and certain regional outlets, appear to be part of a coordinated misinformation campaign following the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran in early March 2026.

The hoax suggests that an Iranian missile struck Ben Gvir's residence and a location belonging to the Netanyahu family. However, official records and on-the-ground reporting confirm no such hits occurred.


Regarding the claims, Israeli media analysts have been quick to dismiss the rumours with Channel 12's Amit Segal stating, "It is fake news."

Similarly, local authorities in Jerusalem confirmed that while sirens were active, there were "no hits, injuries, damage or interceptions" reported near the Prime Minister's office.

Sources indicate the rumours may have repurposed old footage from a 2024 car accident involving Ben Gvir to suggest a recent injury.

Prime Minister Netanyahu remains active, following the recent joint U.S-Israeli operations. Netanyahu spoke from the Kirya military headquarters, declaring, "Our forces are now pounding in the heart of Tehran in increasing intensity."

There is currently no evidence to support the claim that Iddo Netanyahu or Itamar Ben Gvir have been harmed.

