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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 ‘Wide’ gets certification as new renders leaked

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide version is expected to consist of a thicker body and a dual-camera setup

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 ‘Wide’ gets certification as new renders leaked
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 ‘Wide’ gets certification as new renders leaked

Samsung’s rumoured ultra-wide foldable, dubbed as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 “Wide,” has recently received certification, confirming its release alongside new details regarding charging and design upgrades for the base models.

The device was spotted on China’s Compulsory Certificate (CCC) database with model number SM-F917, distinct from the ordinary Galaxy Z Fold 8. The listing does not name the device, but its appearance seems similar to the earlier GSM IMEI records, strengthening evidence of a separate “Wide” version.

The certification further confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will support faster 45W wired charging, marking a major upgrade from the 25W charging seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Several rumours suggested the phone could be slightly thicker, measuring 4.5mm unfolded-potentially providing an enlarged battery space.

Meanwhile, recently leaked CAD renders revealed a different design for the Wide Fold. The upcoming handset is broader and shorter, having a 5.4-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner screen.

Its form factor is similar to a compact tablet when unfolded, optimized for better video viewing in a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Notably, the wide version is expected to consist of a thicker body and a dual-camera setup, indicating a major shift toward a media-focused, tablet-like experience instead of a conventional phone design.

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