News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Apple officially discontinues Mac Pro after 18 years of launch

Apple’s discontinuation of Mac Pro leaves company without any modular tower computer; however, it's been moving away from these machines

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple officially discontinues Mac Pro after 18 years of launch
Apple officially discontinues Mac Pro after 18 years of launch

Apple has officially discontinued the Mac Pro after 18 years, as the “buy” page on Apple’s website for the Mac Pro now redirects to the Mac’s homepage, where all the references have been removed.

The discontinuation of Mac Pro marks an end to a product which last received an update in 2023 with an M2 Ultra chip.

However, it didn’t come as a huge surprise for users, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman already reported last November that the Cupertino-based tech giant had “largely written off” the Mac Pro.

Several reports suggested that Apple will introduce an update for the Mac Studio, with an official announcement expected within months.

The company positions the Mac Studio as the machine for production workloads with intensive requirements, and seems confident that the Mac Studio will efficiently replace the Mac Pro.

While responding to people who think an expandable tower is a gaping hole in the Mac series, Apple often counters with confidence that its silicon can make up for the need for expansion cards, and Thunderbolt can efficiently handle storage needs.

Apple’s discontinuation of the Mac Pro leaves Apple without any modular tower computer; however, it's been moving away from those kinds of machines for a while.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 ‘Wide’ gets certification as new renders leaked
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 ‘Wide’ gets certification as new renders leaked
OpenAI’s Sora shutdown sparks questions about video GenAI viability
OpenAI’s Sora shutdown sparks questions about video GenAI viability
WhatsApp rolls AI-centric replies, photo tools and storage tools, photo tools and storage tools
WhatsApp rolls AI-centric replies, photo tools and storage tools, photo tools and storage tools
Apple Music announces collaboration with Ticketmaster: Details inside
Apple Music announces collaboration with Ticketmaster: Details inside
Arm Holdings shares spike 20% as new AI chip sparks $15B revenue forecast
Arm Holdings shares spike 20% as new AI chip sparks $15B revenue forecast
NASA collaborates with Blue Origin after asteroid 2026 FM3 passes Earth
NASA collaborates with Blue Origin after asteroid 2026 FM3 passes Earth
Apple introduces iOS 26.4 update with THESE exciting features
Apple introduces iOS 26.4 update with THESE exciting features
Apple confirms WWDC 2026: Here's what to expect?
Apple confirms WWDC 2026: Here's what to expect?
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang claims 'We've achieved AGI'
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang claims 'We've achieved AGI'
Elon Musk highlights chip manufacturing plans for Tesla and SpaceX
Elon Musk highlights chip manufacturing plans for Tesla and SpaceX
Apple introduces iOS 26.3.1 (a) update with Background Security Improvement
Apple introduces iOS 26.3.1 (a) update with Background Security Improvement
WhatsApp to release 15-minute auto-delete message soon
WhatsApp to release 15-minute auto-delete message soon

Popular News

Final image of Ali Khamenei: Iran released photo of last moments before strike

Final image of Ali Khamenei: Iran released photo of last moments before strike
34 minutes ago
Meghan Markle celebrates as close pal Kelly McKee welcomes baby boy: See photos

Meghan Markle celebrates as close pal Kelly McKee welcomes baby boy: See photos
an hour ago
Lee Sang-bo dies at 44 after being cleared of drug use allegations

Lee Sang-bo dies at 44 after being cleared of drug use allegations
an hour ago