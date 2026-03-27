Apple officially discontinues Mac Pro after 18 years of launch

Apple has officially discontinued the Mac Pro after 18 years, as the “buy” page on Apple’s website for the Mac Pro now redirects to the Mac’s homepage, where all the references have been removed.
The discontinuation of Mac Pro marks an end to a product which last received an update in 2023 with an M2 Ultra chip.
However, it didn’t come as a huge surprise for users, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman already reported last November that the Cupertino-based tech giant had “largely written off” the Mac Pro.
Several reports suggested that Apple will introduce an update for the Mac Studio, with an official announcement expected within months.
The company positions the Mac Studio as the machine for production workloads with intensive requirements, and seems confident that the Mac Studio will efficiently replace the Mac Pro.
While responding to people who think an expandable tower is a gaping hole in the Mac series, Apple often counters with confidence that its silicon can make up for the need for expansion cards, and Thunderbolt can efficiently handle storage needs.
Apple’s discontinuation of the Mac Pro leaves Apple without any modular tower computer; however, it's been moving away from those kinds of machines for a while.