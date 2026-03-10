Kanye West shakes up LA with surprise gig after shocking courtroom trial   

Kanye West is returning to the stage after a few controversial events!
The popular American rap icon, who is now known as Ye, is reportedly set to ignite the Los Angeles' Lo-Fi stadium with a much-awaited musical performance.
On Monday, March 9, Variety confirmed that Kanye is gearing up to break a five-year musical hiatus as he will take the stage in LA on April 3rd, 2026.
Kim Kardashian’s former husband’s website issued a statement, in which the officials directed the fans to "pre-register for the show by pre-saving his upcoming album, Bully."
They also revealed that a special performer will accompany the Donda hitmaker, and he is none other than Ty Dolla $ign, the singer recognized for his songs, including Or Nah and Sucker for Pain.
Kanye West made this announcement a few days after he grabbed headlines with his shrewd tactics at the recent court proceedings of his lawsuit.
According to media reports, the father of four had testified in the Los Angeles courtroom on March 6, where he faced the allegations by his former project manager, Tony Saxon.
The ex-employee filed the case in 2023, alleging that the rapper did not pay him his wages promptly.
However, during the interrogation, the Heartless singer admitted that he was unable to recall the incident that Tony mentioned in his lawsuit.