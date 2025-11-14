Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Harry mark happiness with 3rd baby news

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating more joyful news as they received third baby announcement from close friends.
One of the Duchess of Sussex’s closest friends, Kelly McKee Zajfen, is expecting a baby, as Alliance of Moms co-founder shared the joyful news on Instagram on November 13.
She wrote, "Sometimes… just sometimes… when you let light in through the broken pieces of your heart, love grows. Baby boy coming this Spring. "
Markle's friend added, "The path here wasn’t easy, and yet love kept showing up in the smallest signs, the quietest moments, the light that refused to fade. This little soul is already so loved, a reminder that joy and grief can exist together… and that hope has a way of finding us again."
She posed affectionately holding her bump, with her daughter Lily capturing the touching moment.
Her pregnancy announcement follows the heartbreaking loss of her son George, who passed away at age 9 from COVID-19 and viral meningitis three years ago.
To note, Meghan and Prince Harry have previously shared that they intended to have “no more than two children,” as Harry mentioned in a 2019 British Vogue interview with the late Dr. Jane Goodall.
“When you bring a child into the world, you have to worry about the future," Harry said at the time.
He added, "If we don’t make change, we don’t have a future. It’s as simple as that.”
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibeth.