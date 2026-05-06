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Lewis Hamilton takes major Ferrari decision ahead of Canada Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton to make key changes in Canada after Miami Grand Prix disappointment

Lewis Hamilton takes major Ferrari decision ahead of Canada Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton takes major Ferrari decision ahead of Canada Grand Prix 

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed he will take a radical new approach to preparation for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix.

Motorsport reported, Hamilton and Ferrari endured a frustrating weekend in Miami, despite bringing 11 upgrades to the SF-26.

The disappointment has led Hamilton to confirm he will be dramatically changing his approach for Canada, revealing issues with simulator correlation and live track data.

Hamilton told media, “I’m going to have a different approach in the next race,” Hamilton said to media, including Motorsport Week. Because the way we’re preparing at the moment is, it’s not helping. And so we’ll see how that goes for the next race. Ultimately it’s always [a matter of] correlation.”

“I don’t like simulators in general, but I’m at the simulator every week in the build-up to this race and working on correlation constantly. You go on it, you prepare for the track, you drive it and you get the car set-up to a certain place – and then you come to the track and that set-up doesn’t work,” he added.

Effectively running a completely new car, the hope at Maranello was that the team could challenge the dominant Mercedes, with extensive simulator testing taking place in preparation.

But instead of challenging the Silver Arrows, Ferrari fell behind McLaren, who emerged as the next best threat to Mercedes.

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