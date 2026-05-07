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OG Anunoby injury update: Knicks star exits Game 2 vs. 76ers late

Anunoby was instrumental in the win finishing with 24 points and five rebounds

OG Anunoby injury update: Knicks star exits Game 2 vs. 76ers late
OG Anunoby injury update: Knicks star exits Game 2 vs. 76ers late

The New York Knicks celebrated a 108-102 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 on Wednesday but the win was overshadowed by a late injury to star forward OG Anunoby.

With less than three minutes remaining in the game, Anunoby appeared to grab and walked off the court gingerly leaving fans concerned about his availability for the rest of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Anunoby was instrumental in the win finishing with 24 pints and five rebounds.


Following the game, Knicks head coach Mike Brown was unable to provide a specific update on the forward’s condition, stating, “I haven’t talked to anybody. He looked like he was hopping. I have not talked to medical yet.”

The injury is a significant blow to a Knicks team already dealing with a thin rotation.

Star guard Jalen Brunson, who led the team with 26 points remained focused on the road ahead despite the uncertainty.

When asked about the impact of losing his teammate, Brunson remarked, “I’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. I don’t know too much.”

The team is expected to release further medical 

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