Akshay Kumar brutally trolled over joining Ajay Devgn's 'Golmaal 5'

Akshay Kumar has left Golmaal fans fuming with his major announcement.
Over the weekend, the Bhooth Bangla star rang in Indian director Rohit Shetty's 52nd birthday with a buzz-making tweet on X.
"Happy Birthday Rohit. On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder," he wished.
Accompanying the heartfelt wish was a thrilling announcement as the Kesari actor revealed that he will be joining the latest installment of Rohit Shetty directed and Ajay Devgn led super hit franchise, Golmaal.
"Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin," he wrote.
Fans' reactions:
Akshay's announcement sparked instant fury among Golmaal fans, who mercilessly trolled him in the comments.
"Golmaal 5 has Akshay Kumar in it? I mean why??" questioned one, while another poked fun, asking, "Sir you got to work in Golmaal 5 that is why you have wished him right."
A third slammed, "He doesn't leave any franchise."
"We don't want Akki in Golmaal," a fourth said.
"Sorry but really don't like this Golmaal have been so much fun with original cast and different characters. AK inclusion means he will have extra screen time at the expense of OG cast and will file the essence," one more expressed.
About Golmaal:
Golmaal is an Indian comedy film series directed by Rohit Shetty.
The movie's first installment was released in 2006, while second, third, and fourth sequels were out in 2008, 2010, and 2017, respectively.