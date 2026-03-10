News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Cillian Murphy drops cautionary message ahead of ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie release

Cillian Murphy starrer 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' set to release in March 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto

Cillian Murphy drops cautionary message ahead of ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie release
Cillian Murphy drops cautionary message ahead of ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie release

Cillian Murphy recently dropped a cautionary message ahead of movie release of his highly anticipated film, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

It’s worth mentioning here that the Netflix film was released in cinemas on March 6, however, it will soon stream on the giant streamer on March 20.

The 49-year-old actor, who will soon reprise his role as gangster Tommy Shelby in the movie, prerecorded a message for the moviegoers that was released worldwide in theatres before the screening of the film

In the clip, the Irish actor could be seen saying, “Spoilers are terrible, keep it to yourself. By order of the Peaky Blinders.”

The Oppenheimer star’s warning comes due to Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man contains major plot twists that fundamentally alter the Shelby family legacy.

Moreover, the movie marks the conclusion of Shelby’s story after 13 years of television

Set in 1940, the upcoming movie will take place during World War II, with the gangster emerging from self-imposed exile to confront his most destructive challenge yet.

Apart from Cillian Murphy, the key characters from the series including Sophie Rundle, Stephen Graham, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, and Ian Peck, will also join the Netflix movie.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will also feature new cast members such as Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, and Jay Lycurgo.

‘Avengers: Doomsday’: Superheroes who'll have longer screen time
‘Avengers: Doomsday’: Superheroes who'll have longer screen time
Lewis Hamilton shows his romantic side as romance with Kim Kardashian blooms
Lewis Hamilton shows his romantic side as romance with Kim Kardashian blooms
Kanye West's daughter North faces big rejection after diving deep into music
Kanye West's daughter North faces big rejection after diving deep into music
ENHYPEN's frontman Heeseung leaves rock band after six years: What's next?
ENHYPEN's frontman Heeseung leaves rock band after six years: What's next?
'In the Grey' trailer unveils Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill's intense partnership
'In the Grey' trailer unveils Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill's intense partnership
Kanye West shakes up LA with surprise gig after shocking courtroom trial
Kanye West shakes up LA with surprise gig after shocking courtroom trial
Rihanna takes major step after terrifying shots fired outside her home
Rihanna takes major step after terrifying shots fired outside her home
'The Drew Barrymore Show' scores two season renewal amid daytime TV crisis
'The Drew Barrymore Show' scores two season renewal amid daytime TV crisis
Timothée Chalamet's co-star drops bombshell amid actor's opera scandal
Timothée Chalamet's co-star drops bombshell amid actor's opera scandal
Hilary Duff speaks out on ‘devastating’ family estrangement behind new album
Hilary Duff speaks out on ‘devastating’ family estrangement behind new album
Rihanna shooting scare: Dispatch audio reveals shocking details
Rihanna shooting scare: Dispatch audio reveals shocking details
Tommy DeCarlo, Boston rock band frontman, dies at 60 after major health battle
Tommy DeCarlo, Boston rock band frontman, dies at 60 after major health battle

Popular News

Lewis Hamilton shows his romantic side as romance with Kim Kardashian blooms

Lewis Hamilton shows his romantic side as romance with Kim Kardashian blooms

an hour ago
Iranian women footballers granted asylum in Australia after anthem protest

Iranian women footballers granted asylum in Australia after anthem protest
50 minutes ago
Zakir Khan makes big revelation about his standup comedy plans

Zakir Khan makes big revelation about his standup comedy plans
2 hours ago