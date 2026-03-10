Cillian Murphy drops cautionary message ahead of ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie release

Cillian Murphy recently dropped a cautionary message ahead of movie release of his highly anticipated film, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.
It’s worth mentioning here that the Netflix film was released in cinemas on March 6, however, it will soon stream on the giant streamer on March 20.
The 49-year-old actor, who will soon reprise his role as gangster Tommy Shelby in the movie, prerecorded a message for the moviegoers that was released worldwide in theatres before the screening of the film
In the clip, the Irish actor could be seen saying, “Spoilers are terrible, keep it to yourself. By order of the Peaky Blinders.”
The Oppenheimer star’s warning comes due to Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man contains major plot twists that fundamentally alter the Shelby family legacy.
Moreover, the movie marks the conclusion of Shelby’s story after 13 years of television
Set in 1940, the upcoming movie will take place during World War II, with the gangster emerging from self-imposed exile to confront his most destructive challenge yet.
Apart from Cillian Murphy, the key characters from the series including Sophie Rundle, Stephen Graham, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, and Ian Peck, will also join the Netflix movie.
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will also feature new cast members such as Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, and Jay Lycurgo.