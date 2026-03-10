News
  • By Salima Bhutto
'In the Grey' trailer unveils Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill's intense partnership

  • By Salima Bhutto
The official trailer for highly anticipated action movie In the Grey has finally been unveiled.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill, and Eiza González in the leading role.

The 2:24-minute-long trailer follows a covert team of elite operatives sent to recover a billion-dollar fortune stolen by a ruthless despot.

As per the trailer, Gyllenhaal plays an American operative named Bronco, while Cavill portrays a more no-nonsense British counterpart named Sid. Meanwhile, González stars as their handler in the movie.

Naturally, what starts as a near-impossible mission soon escalates into something much messier for the team led by the trio.

Apart from the Man of Steel actor, the Road House star, and the Fountain of Youth actress, the movie also stars Rosamund Pike, Carlos Bardem, Fisher Stevens, Kristofer Hivju, Jason Wong, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Michael Vu.

The project, which was first announced in 2023, has been produced by John Friedberg, Dave Caplan, Ritchie and Ivan Atkinson.

Moreover, its filming began in September 2023 on Tenerife in the Canary Islands and ended in late October 2023.

It’s worth mentioning here that In the Grey is set to be scheduled in the cinemas on May 15, 2026.



