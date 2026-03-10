News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Kanye West's daughter North faces big rejection after diving deep into music

North West is the eldest daughter of controversial rapper, Kanye West, and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North West, has reportedly experienced major rejection as she dived into the music industry. 

Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Ye and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, once attempted to purchase a particularly coveted Hermès Kelly bag for their eldest daughter but were rebuffed. 

Now, a former employee of the Beverly Hills Hermès boutique claimed that the former couple’s wish to purchase the expensive bag had been rejected as "not every celebrity got what they wanted."

"Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wanted a Black Mini Kelly bag for North or something like that. And Hermès said no," the insider added.

The tipster further shared that, "I have no idea why, but we were like, ‘Oh, wow.’ I think at that point it goes through corporate, because if someone who’s that high profile wants something, then obviously they’re going to be photographed in it — and they don’t want just anyone photographed in it." 

This update came as a huge rejection to the eldest one of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who just started her musical career, as she features in a couple of songs produced by his controversial father and infamous rapper.

Recently, Billboard reported that North West has dived deep into the music industry as she followed in her dad Ye’s footsteps as a dual-threat artist and producer. 

The 12-year-old teenager previewed some unreleased music on her TikTok Live earlier this week, and one track finds her sampling her father’s 808s & Heartbreak track "Coldest Winter." 

Despite her depth in the musical industry, North West may have faced rejection from some of the biggest fashion brands.  

