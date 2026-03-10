‘Avengers: Doomsday’: Superheroes who'll have longer screen time

Avengers: Doomsday will reportedly feature series of superheroes who will the spotlight with longer screen time.
Lewis Pullman, who made his MCU debut last year via The Thunderbolts, during an interview with Esquire spilled the beans about the upcoming movie.
While addressing the concern over the film's huge star cast, the actor, who Robert "Bob" Reynolds in 2025 film said, "It's going back to the serum of the human archetypes that our art is built off of."
He went on to share, "Every character has their moment that builds the dimensions of them. The Russo brothers did that so well. They do not want anyone just sitting in the background."
According to the 33-year-old actor, the directors "really took to heart the responsibility of having some of the best actors in the world all together”.
Avengers: Doomsday will feature the return of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Hiddleston.
The highly anticipated movie will also showcases notable heroes from the X‑Men, The Fantastic Four, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Black Panther.
It will also show Robert Downey Jr in the key role, playing iconic villain Doctor Doom, instead of Iron Man.
Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be screened in cinemas on December 18, 2026.