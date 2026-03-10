News
  By Fatima Hassan
ENHYPEN's frontman Heeseung leaves rock band after six years: What's next?

The singer's music agency, BELIFT LAB, confirms his departure in shocking statement

ENHYPEN's lead singer, Heeseung, has left the fans heartbroken with his shocking exit from the rockband. 

The 24-year-old South Korean singer made an unexpected announcement that sent the internet into a non-stop frenzy.

Heeseung, who joined the pop band in 2020, confirmed his exit from ENHYPEN after his contract with the band allegedly ended in December last year.  

In a shared statement, the musician's agency Belift Lab announced on Tuesday, March 10, that after intense discussion with the members, he has decided to part ways.

"Through deep conversations about each member’s vision for the future and the team’s direction, we confirmed that Heeseung has a clear musical path he wishes to pursue," the K-pop boy band stated.

They continued, "After careful consideration, we decided to respect his aspiration. Although it is difficult to explain every detail in a short statement, we want to emphasize that this decision was made after a long period of deliberation." 

However, the musician confirmed that ENHYPEN will continue activities as a six-member act during its upcoming promotional schedule. 

As fans' theories resurfaced on Reddit, one report claimed that Heeseung's contract with joocyee ended in December last year, and the company did not approach the singer for a new agreement.   

For those unaware, Enhypen was established and debuted in 2020. 

Notably, the seven-member group was formed through the Mnet survival show I-LAND and officially debuted on November 30, 2020. 

The seven-member K-pop group consists of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki.    

