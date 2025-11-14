Royal

King Charles 77th birthday: 7 fascinating facts about His Majesty you need to know

King Charles III, the British Monarch celebrates his 77th birthday on November 14

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles ascended the throne in 2022, continuing the legacy of the British monarchy and marking a new chapter in royal history.

As the longest-serving heir apparent in British history, his journey to the crown was one of patience, dedication, and quiet transformation.

Over the years, King Charles III, who celebrates his birthday on November 14, has built a reputation not just as a royal figurehead, but as a passionate environmentalist, an artist, and a thoughtful voice for change.

The British monarch is known for his different interests like painting, organic farming and efforts for environmental sustainability.

Here are seven fascinating facts about King Charles

King Charles, longest-serving heir in British history

Before becoming King, Charles spent more than 70 years as the Prince of Wales, waiting longer than any other royal heir in British history to ascend the throne.

King Charles loves watercolor painting

King Charles, who shared two sons Prince William and Prince Harry with Princess Diana, known for his talent as a watercolor painter.

Describing himself as an "enthusiastic amateur," he is an honorary member of the Royal Watercolour Society.

King Charles owns organic food brand

Charles founded Duchy Originals in 1990, a brand that sells organic food and sustainable products. The brand’s profits support charitable causes through The Prince’s Foundation.

King Charles’ interest in musical instruments

King Charles has always had a passion for music since his childhood.

He plays the cello, piano, and trumpet, and was part of a college orchestra during his days at Cambridge University.

King Charles was the first royal heir to earn a university degree

King Charles brought the modern touch and broke the rule as he attended the University of Cambridge and earned a degree in history, archaeology, and anthropology.

This made him the first British heir apparent ever to graduate from university.

King Charles’ effort for better environment

King Charles III is a lifelong environmentalist who has spent more than five decades advocating for sustainability and conservation. His deep commitment to protecting the planet remains one of the defining features of his public life.

King Chalres loves reading bedtime stories

King Charles values family time and is known for maintaining a thoughtful balance between his royal duties and personal life.

He’s a doting grandfather to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince Archie—and Lilibet reportedly loves reading bedtime stories whenever he spends time with Prince William’s kids

