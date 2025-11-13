Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop bombshell in ‘End of an Era ’ trailer

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made a major confession in the recently released trailer of The End of an Era six-part docuseries.
In the full-length trailer for the upcoming docuseries, the 14-time Grammy winner and the NFL tight end had a playful conversation about their career.
The Lover singer told her her fiancé on the phone, “We basically have the same job.”
To which Travis said, “You’ve got teammates, I’ve got teammates,” prompting a response from Taylor, “You’ve got Coach [Andy] Reid, I’ve got my mom.”
In one scene of the trailer, The Life of a Showgirl singer can be seen hugging Travis while another snippet featured the NFL player rehearsing for the I Can Do It with a Broken Heart costume change skit.
Taylor Swift dishes details on Eras Tour in docuseries trailer:
In the viral trailer, Taylor revealed, "I came up with the idea for The Eras Tour about two years before the tour started. "I wanted to overserve the fans in terms of the amount of songs they were gonna hear and how far I was gonna push myself.”
She noted, “My main goal is to give something to the fans that they didn't expect,” adding, “the show created a "bonding experience for 70,000 people all at once. There's something very special about that.”
The End of an Era will be available to stream on Disney+ on December 12.