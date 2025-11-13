Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop bombshell in ‘End of an Era ’ trailer

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stun fans with shocking confession in 'The End of an Era' trailer

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop bombshell in ‘End of an Era ’ trailer
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce drop bombshell in ‘End of an Era ’ trailer

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made a major confession in the recently released trailer of The End of an Era six-part docuseries.

In the full-length trailer for the upcoming docuseries, the 14-time Grammy winner and the NFL tight end had a playful conversation about their career.

The Lover singer told her her fiancé on the phone, “We basically have the same job.”

To which Travis said, “You’ve got teammates, I’ve got teammates,” prompting a response from Taylor, “You’ve got Coach [Andy] Reid, I’ve got my mom.”

In one scene of the trailer, The Life of a Showgirl singer can be seen hugging Travis while another snippet featured the NFL player rehearsing for the I Can Do It with a Broken Heart costume change skit.

Taylor Swift dishes details on Eras Tour in docuseries trailer:

In the viral trailer, Taylor revealed, "I came up with the idea for The Eras Tour about two years before the tour started. "I wanted to overserve the fans in terms of the amount of songs they were gonna hear and how far I was gonna push myself.”

She noted, “My main goal is to give something to the fans that they didn't expect,” adding, “the show created a "bonding experience for 70,000 people all at once. There's something very special about that.”

The End of an Era will be available to stream on Disney+ on December 12.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Lady Gaga recalls ‘scary’ experience with ‘psychiatric care’

Lady Gaga recalls ‘scary’ experience with ‘psychiatric care’
Lady Gaga reveals she ended up in ‘psychiatric care’ during Joanne World Tour

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from wild fan at 'Wicked' premiere

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from wild fan at 'Wicked' premiere
The man who left Ariana Grande terrified at the Singapore premiere has been identified as Johnson Wen, the 'Troll Most Hated'

Ariana Grande breaks silence after fan attack at ‘Wicked’ Singapore premiere

Ariana Grande breaks silence after fan attack at ‘Wicked’ Singapore premiere
Ariana Grande shares first statement after getting saved by Cynthia Erivo from fan attack at ‘Wicked’ Singapore premiere

Taylor Swift leaves fans swooning with 'The End of an Era' trailer

Taylor Swift leaves fans swooning with 'The End of an Era' trailer
Taylor Swift takes fans on an unforgettable journey with 'The End of an Era' docuseries trailer

Christy Martin backs Sydney Sweeney amid biopic's box office struggles

Christy Martin backs Sydney Sweeney amid biopic's box office struggles
The former professional boxer is calling out all the criticism about Sydney Sweeney, a day after Ruby Rose's remarks

'KPop Demon Hunters' Saja Boys step out of screen for real-world music magic

'KPop Demon Hunters' Saja Boys step out of screen for real-world music magic
Saja Boys, the boy band that has been topping real-world charts, is set to bring more music as a group

Coldplay, Dua Lipa team up for game-changing music mission

Coldplay, Dua Lipa team up for game-changing music mission
Dua Lipa and Coldplay join forces to demand price cap on 'extortionate' ticket resales

Justin Baldoni files new motion after Blake Lively legal win

Justin Baldoni files new motion after Blake Lively legal win
The 'Five Feet Apart' star and his studio co-founder have filed a motion after Blake Lively's legal win

Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears amid Timothée Chalamet breakup rumors

Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears amid Timothée Chalamet breakup rumors
The Kylie Cosmetics founder recalls emotional moments amid split buzz with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet

Kanye West under fire in Brazil over controversial Hitler-inspired track

Kanye West under fire in Brazil over controversial Hitler-inspired track
The 'Famous' rapper is set to perform in São Paulo on November 29

Meghan Trainor excites with new album release date, thrilling tour announcement

Meghan Trainor excites with new album release date, thrilling tour announcement
Meghan Trainor announces the release date of new album ‘Toy with Me’ and reveals exciting tour plans

Blake Lively gets relief with new legal win amid Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively gets relief with new legal win amid Justin Baldoni case
The 'Gossip Girl' star scored a legal win amid a defamation suit with Justin Baldoni