King Charles gives ‘positive’ update after Harry, Meghan’s crucial message

King Charles III breaks silence on key royal family memeber's state visit ahead of Christmas concert

  • By Hafsa Noor
King Charles has shared a heartfelt message after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a bombshell statement.

On November 24, the British monarch revealed details of Prince Edward’s state visit to Nigeria.

His Majesty stated via official Royal Family website, “The Duke of Edinburgh is visiting Nigeria and Ghana to celebrate the relationship between the UK and both Commonwealth countries. The visits have a particular focus on supporting young people, and highlighting the positive impact of sport.”

Edward visited Nigeria to attend The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Gold Event and Forum, which is hosted by The International Award for Young People Nigeria.

After landing in Abuja, Nigeria, he met the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement continued, “The Forum meets every three years and convenes almost 200 young people from more than 50 countries over the week alongside hundreds of leaders delivering the Award globally. During the event, His Royal Highness delivered the keynote address.”

It continued, “The international gathering took part in an intensive three-day youth leadership programme, before joining the International Award’s triennial Forum focused on expanding access to the Award globally.”

During the short trip, Edward also visited a girls’ secondary school in Lagos to hear about their experiences of participating in the Award.

Charles' "positive" update about the duke's trip comes after Harry and Meghan released a joint statement on their Archewell Foundation's official website for young adults, who actively use social media.

