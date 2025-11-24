Royal

Andrew spotted visibly shaken amid growing calls to testify in Epstein case

The former Duke of York makes gloomy appearance in Windsor as pressure builds over testimony in Epstein investigation

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor broke his cover amid intensifying pressure to testify in the Epstein case.

On Monday, November 24, Express UK shared the former Duke of York’s photo as he appeared near Windsor Castle for horse riding in the morning.

In the snap, the disgraced ex-prince was seen visibly shaken and gloomy as he rode the horse, bundled in warm clothing and sporting a protective helmet.

The father of two’s latest appearance marks his second since he lost his royal titled and was asked to evict from the Royal Lodge.

Moreover, the outing came just days after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor missed the US Congress’s deadline to testify in the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein case.

After he skipped the deadline, pressure to testify began mounting, with the UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressing that anyone with “relevant information” should cooperate, urging Andrew to engage with the US Congress probe into Jeffrey Epstein.

In the official letter, which was signed by 16 Democrats, the US Congress asked King Charles’s younger brother to sit for a “transcribed interview” in front of the congressional committee investigating the Epstein case.

"The committee is seeking to uncover the identities of Mr Epstein's co-conspirators and enablers and to understand the full extent of his criminal operations," stated the letter.

It added, "Well-documented allegations against you, along with your long-standing friendship with Mr Epstein, indicate that you may possess knowledge of his activities relevant to our investigation.”

"In the interest of justice for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, we request that you co-operate with the committee's investigation by sitting for a transcribed interview with the committee," the Congress concluded.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his royal titles last month after years of disgracing scandals and his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

