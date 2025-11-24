Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share powerful message about 'overwhelming' digital space

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a joint statement to raise awareness about impact of growing up in digital age.
On Monday, November 24, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a joint statement on their Archewell Foundation's official website to raise awareness on how online content can affect young generation.
The couple - who started the initiative to raise awareness about online dangers three years ago was motivated by their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
"Now in its third year, The Archewell Foundation’s Insight Sessions continue to surface urgent truths about what it means to grow up in the digital age," the message began.
They continued, "This year, we spoke with 106 young people aged 10 to 25 across Australia, Canada, Panama, the United Kingdom, and the United States."
"Their words—sometimes hopeful, often conflicted, always honest—reveal a generation navigating unprecedented complexity", the couple added.
The statement further read, "Yet when asked to describe that same digital experience, they reached for words like 'overwhelming,' 'confusing,' and 'overstimulating'".
King Charles estranged son and daughter-in-law also reflected on AI in their statement, "AI has become non-negotiable in young people’s lives. Nearly half identified personalized learning as AI’s most positive use, praising its ability to act as a free, accessible tutor."
"But overdependence emerged as their top concern. Older participants expressed relief they developed critical thinking skills before AI arrived, worrying younger generations won’t have that foundation," they added.
Harry and Meghan continued, "Manipulated content ranked as their second-greatest fear. Young women described deepfakes as 'terrifying' and 'the scariest thing ever'".
"The solutions are within reach, especially when we recognize that young people aren’t the problem to be solved, they’re essential partners in building the digital world we all deserve." the former Suits actress and concluded their message.