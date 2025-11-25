Royal Family set to spread festive joy with special Christmas event

Royal

  • By Sidra Khan
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are gearing up to spread festive joy to children.

The Monegasque Royal Family turned to Instagram on Monday, November 24, to drop an exciting post, announcing the Princely Couple’s delightful plan for the upcoming holiday season.

In the sweet update, the palace shared that Albert and Charlene will host a charming festive event for children, celebrating the spirit of Christmas and spreading holiday cheers among them.

“THE PRINCE'S PALACE CHRISTMAS TREE,” the caption began.

It continued, “Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco will host a festive event for all Monegasque children aged 5 to 12 on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 17, 2025, to celebrate the Christmas holidays.”

Furthermore, in the caption, the royals announced registration details for the special event.

“All Monegasque children, as well as those born to a mother who has retained or regained Monegasque nationality, aged 5 to 12 (born between 2013 and 2020), who wish to attend this children's celebration must register between Tuesday, November 25 and Thursday, November 27, 2025, by telephone at 99.98.84.90 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or on the Prince's Palace website (www.palais.mc – tab: "Prince's Palace Christmas Tree"),” they added.

The delightful update quickly sparked excitement among fans, who flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages, expressing love and admiration for the royal couple and their thoughtful plan.

