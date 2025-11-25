King Charles challenges Meghan Markle with £100 product launch

Royal

King Charles III set to launch £100 English whisky for Christmas after Meghan Markle's Napa Valley Rosé release

  • By Hafsa Noor
  |
King Charles has reportedly tried to compete with his estranged daughter-in-law Meghan Markle by launching an expensive product.

The British monarch has launched a single-malt whisky, which is made with barley grown on the his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire, for royal fans.

This new £100 a bottle, Highgrove Evergreen English Single Malt Whisky, can be pre-ordered ahead of its release on December 4.

“Highgrove Evergreen English Whisky is the latest collaboration between Highgrove Gardens and Cotswolds Distillery, crafted to honour the tradition of English single malt. This premium whisky is made from Plumage Archer barley grown at the Highgrove Estate and matured in an exclusive pairing of bourbon and STR red wine casks,” the estate announced.

The statement continued, “The result is a rich and refined spirit layered with orchard fruits, honeyed malt, and subtle notes of red berries and spice.”

Moreover, this new product will also feature artwork from Charles. It will be presented in “a beautifully illustrated gift box” showcasing “Highgrove House, a view from the Wildflower Meadow.”

His Majesty's product launch follows Meghan's release of a new vintage of wine from her lifestyle line a few months ago, leading to speculation that he might be challenging the Duchess of Sussex.

