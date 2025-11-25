Princess Kate set to make big moment again before 2025 ends

Princess Kate is expected to shine once again!
The Princess of Wales will unveil her third tiara of the year at the highly anticipated Germany State Visit.
She may be set for her third tiara moment of 2025 as Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrives for a state visit on December 3.
To note, the German president's visit spans three days, from Wednesday, December 3, through Friday, December 5, providing ample opportunity for formal diplomatic engagement.
The 43-year-old royal has already dazzled twice this year in formal headpieces, sparking anticipation for another standout appearance.
Buckingham Palace announced in October that President Steinmeier had accepted King Charles’s invitation for a three-day state visit.
Such events typically include a grand state banquet on the first night — an occasion where royal women traditionally wear tiaras.
Kensington Palace has not confirmed whether the Princess of Wales will attend, though State Visits are key diplomatic events for the monarchy, fostering ties with foreign leaders.
Royal tiaras are rarely worn, usually reserved for weddings and formal ceremonies.
Princess Kate has favored Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara for her two 2025 state banquets—July’s honoring French dignitaries and September’s for President Trump’s visit.