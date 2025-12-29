Sports
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sports

Sony to announce January 2026 PlayStation Plus lineup in major update

Sony is also likely to exclude some titles from PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogs in January 2026

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sony to announce January 2026 PlayStation Plus lineup in major update
Sony to announce January 2026 PlayStation Plus lineup in major update

Sony is set to officially announce the January 2026 PlayStation Plus games series soon, marking the biggest shakeup to the service in years.

The major announcement will bring the first monthly series under new rules that alters how PlayStation Plus operates.

Beginning from January 2026, PS4 games are not guaranteed to remain as part of the monthly PlayStation Plus offerings.

Rather, the company is likely to primarily focus on PS5 titles, with PS4 games launching only occasionally.

This move indicates a clear shift toward the current-generation console as PlayStation aligns its subscription service with how most users now play.

Sony has explained that a maximum active subscribers have moved to PS5, leading the company to prioritise PS5-focused content.

January's lineup revelation will reflect the company’s new strategy.

Though the exact titles remain unconfirmed until yet, credible analysts tipped the PS5 exclusives and recent AAA releases.

Furthermore, the upcoming games will be accessible from January 6, 2026, across the Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers.

Alongside a series of new updates, Sony is likely to exclude some titles from PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogs on January 20, 2026.

Notably, further details regarding the departing titles remain under wraps.

However, January 2026 PlayStation Plus games series announcement is crucial, as it will shift the paradigm of PlayStation Plus’ future.

Jake Paul calls Anthony Joshua fight 'great experience' despite loss

Jake Paul calls Anthony Joshua fight 'great experience' despite loss
Aryna Sabalenka focuses on positives after ‘Battle of the Sexes’ defeat

Aryna Sabalenka focuses on positives after ‘Battle of the Sexes’ defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo ends year on ‘special moment’ with fiancée Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo ends year on ‘special moment’ with fiancée Georgina
Nick Kyrgios reflects on 2025: Breakup, Wimbledon issues, and rivalries

Nick Kyrgios reflects on 2025: Breakup, Wimbledon issues, and rivalries
Nick Kyrgios defeats Aryana Sabalenka in Battle of the Sexes showdown

Nick Kyrgios defeats Aryana Sabalenka in Battle of the Sexes showdown
Imad Wasim’s wife Sania breaks silence with shocking divorce revelation

Imad Wasim’s wife Sania breaks silence with shocking divorce revelation
Ubisoft confirms in-game abuse in Rainbow Six Siege, no sign of major breach

Ubisoft confirms in-game abuse in Rainbow Six Siege, no sign of major breach
Hugh Morris, former England cricketer, ECB executive dies at 62

Hugh Morris, former England cricketer, ECB executive dies at 62
Imad Wasim announces divorce from wife Sania Ashfaq, requests privacy

Imad Wasim announces divorce from wife Sania Ashfaq, requests privacy
Luke Littler takes dig at Stephen Bunting after World Darts Championship

Luke Littler takes dig at Stephen Bunting after World Darts Championship
Kyrgios calls Battle of the Sexes ‘one of most talked-about events’ of 2025

Kyrgios calls Battle of the Sexes ‘one of most talked-about events’ of 2025
Liverpool defeat Wolves to extend Premier League winning streak

Liverpool defeat Wolves to extend Premier League winning streak

Popular News

Kate Bush left 'heartbroken' after missing friend's Christmas Day swim tragedy

Kate Bush left 'heartbroken' after missing friend's Christmas Day swim tragedy
20 minutes ago
FIFA President Gianni Infantino reveals host of Best Awards 2026

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reveals host of Best Awards 2026
31 minutes ago
Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on ‘depression’ after horrifying rumours

Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on ‘depression’ after horrifying rumours
3 hours ago