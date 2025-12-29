Sony to announce January 2026 PlayStation Plus lineup in major update

Sony is set to officially announce the January 2026 PlayStation Plus games series soon, marking the biggest shakeup to the service in years.
The major announcement will bring the first monthly series under new rules that alters how PlayStation Plus operates.
Beginning from January 2026, PS4 games are not guaranteed to remain as part of the monthly PlayStation Plus offerings.
Rather, the company is likely to primarily focus on PS5 titles, with PS4 games launching only occasionally.
This move indicates a clear shift toward the current-generation console as PlayStation aligns its subscription service with how most users now play.
Sony has explained that a maximum active subscribers have moved to PS5, leading the company to prioritise PS5-focused content.
January's lineup revelation will reflect the company’s new strategy.
Though the exact titles remain unconfirmed until yet, credible analysts tipped the PS5 exclusives and recent AAA releases.
Furthermore, the upcoming games will be accessible from January 6, 2026, across the Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers.
Alongside a series of new updates, Sony is likely to exclude some titles from PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogs on January 20, 2026.
Notably, further details regarding the departing titles remain under wraps.
However, January 2026 PlayStation Plus games series announcement is crucial, as it will shift the paradigm of PlayStation Plus’ future.