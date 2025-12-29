Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Jake Paul calls Anthony Joshua fight 'great experience' despite loss

Anthony Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in sixth round, breaking his jaw in Miami fight

  • By Bushra Saleem
Jake Paul calls Anthony Joshua fight great experience despite loss
Jake Paul calls Anthony Joshua fight 'great experience' despite loss

Jake Paul believes he won two rounds against Anthony Joshua earlier this month, and called their bout "a great experience" despite his loss.

'The Problem Child' was handed the second defeat of his professional career in a brutal sixth-round stoppage against the Briton in Miami, DANZ reported.

Paul, who suffered a double jaw-break against the former two-time heavyweight champion, was outclassed for most of a scrappy encounter.

But speaking to his brother Logan on the latter's podcast IMPAULSIVE, the star stressed that he felt he gave a better account than many suggest.

He said, “I won two rounds, and he won two, and then I got dropped. I was doing good. I just think the mental pressure of the big guy is different. I was feeling his power a lot more. It's a great experience overall to be in there with someone who's that good. I learned a lot [from the defeat]."

Paul's next steps are yet to be confirmed, though the star reiterated his desire to challenge for a world title at cruiserweight following his reverse.

Joshua meanwhile is widely tipped to finally face Tyson Fury in a super-bout some time in 2026, with a reported tune-up suggested for February.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reveals host of Best Awards 2026

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reveals host of Best Awards 2026
Sony to announce January 2026 PlayStation Plus lineup in major update

Sony to announce January 2026 PlayStation Plus lineup in major update
Aryna Sabalenka focuses on positives after ‘Battle of the Sexes’ defeat

Aryna Sabalenka focuses on positives after ‘Battle of the Sexes’ defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo ends year on ‘special moment’ with fiancée Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo ends year on ‘special moment’ with fiancée Georgina
Nick Kyrgios reflects on 2025: Breakup, Wimbledon issues, and rivalries

Nick Kyrgios reflects on 2025: Breakup, Wimbledon issues, and rivalries
Nick Kyrgios defeats Aryana Sabalenka in Battle of the Sexes showdown

Nick Kyrgios defeats Aryana Sabalenka in Battle of the Sexes showdown
Imad Wasim’s wife Sania breaks silence with shocking divorce revelation

Imad Wasim’s wife Sania breaks silence with shocking divorce revelation
Ubisoft confirms in-game abuse in Rainbow Six Siege, no sign of major breach

Ubisoft confirms in-game abuse in Rainbow Six Siege, no sign of major breach
Hugh Morris, former England cricketer, ECB executive dies at 62

Hugh Morris, former England cricketer, ECB executive dies at 62
Imad Wasim announces divorce from wife Sania Ashfaq, requests privacy

Imad Wasim announces divorce from wife Sania Ashfaq, requests privacy
Luke Littler takes dig at Stephen Bunting after World Darts Championship

Luke Littler takes dig at Stephen Bunting after World Darts Championship
Kyrgios calls Battle of the Sexes ‘one of most talked-about events’ of 2025

Kyrgios calls Battle of the Sexes ‘one of most talked-about events’ of 2025

Popular News

Kate Bush left 'heartbroken' after missing friend's Christmas Day swim tragedy

Kate Bush left 'heartbroken' after missing friend's Christmas Day swim tragedy
21 minutes ago
FIFA President Gianni Infantino reveals host of Best Awards 2026

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reveals host of Best Awards 2026
32 minutes ago
Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on ‘depression’ after horrifying rumours

Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on ‘depression’ after horrifying rumours
3 hours ago