Jake Paul calls Anthony Joshua fight 'great experience' despite loss

Jake Paul believes he won two rounds against Anthony Joshua earlier this month, and called their bout "a great experience" despite his loss.
'The Problem Child' was handed the second defeat of his professional career in a brutal sixth-round stoppage against the Briton in Miami, DANZ reported.
Paul, who suffered a double jaw-break against the former two-time heavyweight champion, was outclassed for most of a scrappy encounter.
But speaking to his brother Logan on the latter's podcast IMPAULSIVE, the star stressed that he felt he gave a better account than many suggest.
He said, “I won two rounds, and he won two, and then I got dropped. I was doing good. I just think the mental pressure of the big guy is different. I was feeling his power a lot more. It's a great experience overall to be in there with someone who's that good. I learned a lot [from the defeat]."
Paul's next steps are yet to be confirmed, though the star reiterated his desire to challenge for a world title at cruiserweight following his reverse.
Joshua meanwhile is widely tipped to finally face Tyson Fury in a super-bout some time in 2026, with a reported tune-up suggested for February.