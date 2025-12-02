Entertainment

Taylor Swift wows with glittery glimpses in new Eras Tour concert film trailer

The ‘Wood’ hitmaker releases dazzling trailer for her upcoming highly-anticipated Eras Tour concert film, 'The Final Show'

  • By Sidra Khan
Everything Taylor Swift touches turns into pure sparkle!

The 35-year-old pop star – who has been enjoying massive attention and success since August, thanks to her engagement, new album, mesmerizing music video, and wedding buzz – has once again gained traction with her latest thrilling update.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Monday, December 1, The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker released the brand-new trailer of her highly anticipated upcoming concert film, The Eras tour: The Final Show.

Set to release on December 12, 2025, on Disney+, The Eras Tour: The Final Show is an upcoming concert film by Taylor Swift that she recorded during the final tour stop in Vancouver and includes the entire The Tortured Poets Department set for the first time.

“Just 11 days until the final show of The Eras Tour is all yours. The Final Show now featuring THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT on @disneyplus beginning December 12,” captioned the 14-time Grammy winner.

The exciting new trailer featured a series of dazzling glimpses from the captivating concert film, including Swift’s sparkling presence on stage, her enchanting performances, the packed stadium, and the electric crowd.

Notably, in addition to The Eras Tour: The Final Show, Taylor Swift is also set to release her new docuseries The Eras Tour: The End of an Era on December 12 – just a day ahead of her 36th birthday.

The End of an Era is a six-episode documentary series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the development, impact, and inner workings of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Scheduled to premiere on Disney+, it is set to release two episodes each week.

