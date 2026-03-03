Todd Meadows, ‘Deadliest Catch’ star, dies tragically during filming at age 25

Todd Meadows has breathed his last.
In a heartbreaking update, it has been reported that the 25-year-old star of the hit fishing reality show Deadliest Catch died during filming.
While no cause of death has yet been announced, it was shared that Meadows – who passed away on February 25 – died during a “fishing-related” incident while Deadliest Catch cameras were rolling, Page Six reported.
Over the weekend, Meadows’ fellow Deadliest Catch star Captain Rick Shelford released an emotional statement on Facebook, confirming the reality TV star’s tragic death.
“February 25, 2026 was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea. We lost our brother, Todd Meadows,” he began.
Shelford continued, “Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family. His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away. His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always.”
“Todd’s love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did. He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him. Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can’t fully express We ask that you lift Todd’s children and family in prayer and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him,” he added.
In his statement, Rick Shelford went on to add that Todd Meadows will forever be a part of “this boat, the crew, and the brotherhood”, and although they lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory they carry of him.
“Rest easy brother, till we meet again,” he concluded.
Notably, a GoFundMe account has been launched for Meadows to support his family.