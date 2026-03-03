News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Justin Timberlake takes legal action to block DUI body cam video after arrest

The 'Selfish' artist filed a petition on March 2 in Suffolk County Supreme Court

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Justin Timberlake has filed a petition to block the release of body camera footage from his recent drunk driving arrest, arguing that making the video public would cause him “irreparable harm.”

As per PEOPLE, the Selfish artist filed a petition on March 2 in Suffolk County Supreme Court, arguing that making the arrest footage public would infringe on his privacy, according to court records.

“Public dissemination of this footage would cause severe and irreparable harm to [Timberlake’s] personal and professional reputation, subject [Timberlake] to public ridicule and harassment, and serve no legitimate public interest,” the petition read.

Timberlake's attorneys, Edward Burke Jr. and Michael J. Del Piano also claimed that public distribution of the video would reveal the footage inside Timberlake's car, and it "expose highly personal details unrelated to public oversight of governmental operations."

His attorneys mentioned that it disclose "intimate, highly personal, and sensitive details concerning [Timberlake] and his family, and includes information of medical, familial, otherwise confidential nature that is not necessary to inform the public about governmental operations or the performance of official duties."

His lawyers asked the court to block the release of the body cam footage — in full or in part — under any FOIL request without a court order.

They also requested a chance to review the video with proposed redactions and sought any additional relief the court deems appropriate.

Timberlake’s petition follows a Freedom of Information Law request for the footage submitted to Sag Harbor Village Police, Chief Robert Drake and the Village of Sag Harbor.

Notably, the petition came after he was arrested on a DWI charge after leaving the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, N.Y., on June 18, 2024.

Justin Timberlake was initially charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations, one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in the lane.

