Justin Bieber gives heartfelt nod to Olivia Dean after her four BRIT wins

Olivia Dean receives special acknowledgment from Justin Bieber after her milestone victories at 2026 BRIT Awards

In a quiet and subtle way, Justin Bieber gave a special nod to Olivia Dean after her milestone wins.

The Swag crooner took to Instagram on his 32nd birthday, Sunday, March 1, to share delightful glimpses from his special day with his darling wife, Hailey Bieber.

"no one id rather spend my birthday with... :)," he captioned.

In the heartwarming snaps, the Yummy singer can be seen blowing the candles on his birthday cake, while the Rhode Beauty founder joyfully clapped, celebrating her hubby's happy day.

Bieber's loving post included a quiet but special nod to Grammy winner Olivia Dean, who is now also a recipient of the prestigious BRIT Awards.

In the post, the Sorry singer added Dean's hit track Man I Need as the background music.

Notably, the song was also nominated at the 2026 BRIT Awards for Song of the Year.

Olivia Dean's BRIT Awards wins:

At this year's BRIT Awards, Olivia Dean dominated the musical night with multiple victories, winning all the categories for which she was nominated.

Her accolades include Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year for The Art of Loving, Song of the Year for Rein Me in, and Pop Act.

