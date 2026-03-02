Pedro Pascal’s surprise move amid Rafael Olarra dating buzz leaves influencer in shock

News
Pedro Pascal just left an Indian content creator in awe with a surprise gesture.

The Last of Us actor - who took the internet by storm last week, with a cozy appearance alongside his supposed boyfriend, Rafael Olarra, shared a reel on his Instagram stories on Sunday, March 1.

In a talk through video - which was reshared by Pedro from That Indian Chick's account, the content creator addresses her followers to explain how a person's perception of another person can alter if ones sister hates them.

"Oh you can hate someone just because your sister hates them," says the influencer, adding, "oh yes I can, I can hate them even more than my sister hates them."

The Game of Thrones actor - who is believed to be fond of his beloved sister Lux Pascal, seemingly declared his public support for her, as he resonated with the content creator's feelings.

Just hours after Pedro's unexpected move, the content creator turned to her Instagram stories to share screenshot of The Mandalorian actor's story with a caption, "bhai (brother) Pedro Pascal just shared by reel, what is happening"

This came after Pedro Pascal was spotted enjoying a rather PDA-filled outing in LA with the former footballer.

The duo were caught on camera while being a little too cozy with each other for the second time in just month as they were first seen out and about in NYC earlier this month.

