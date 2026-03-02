News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Tom Holland, Zendaya marriage buzz: A look at couple's most iconic couple moments

Tom Holland and Zendaya met in 2016 on the set of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and maintained a close friendship for several years

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Tom Holland and Zendaya are currently making headlines as their relationship has reportedly moved to the next step.

On March 1, the reports intensified after the Dune starlet’s longtime stylist and close friend, Law Roach revealed that she secretly tied the knot with the Spider-man star.

During an interview with Access Hollywood at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, Zendaya’s stylist said, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

Upon asking about, “Is that true?” Roach confirmed, “It’s very true,” with a laugh.

They met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming and maintained a close friendship for several years.

Their romantic relationship was confirmed in July 2021 after they were photographed sharing a kiss in a car in Los Angeles.

Though they kept their love life private, the couple quietly showcased their romance at high-profile events, including the Golden Globes.

Tom Holland and Zendaya's most iconic Couple Moments

The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ world premiere (2021)

In 2021, Zendaya garnered attention as she embraced "method dressing,” wearing a custom Valentino spiderweb gown, while Tom complemented her in a chocolate-brown Prada suit.

The event became unforgettable when Tom paused for a moment to admire Zendaya walking the carpet.

My MJ Birthday Post (2021)

Tom Holland made the official Instagram debut of his relationship with Zendaya. 

On September 1, 2021, he dropped a post for Zendaya’s 25th birthday, it broke the internet by seemingly confirming years of dating rumors.

In a shared post, Tom wrote the caption, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx".


Appearance at ‘Romeo & Juliet’ press night (2024)

Zendaya supported Tom Holland during his starring role in the West End production of Romeo & Juliet in London in 2024. She attended the opening night in May, wearing a striking Vivienne Westwood dress, while Tom matched her in an all-black Prada ensemble.

They were photographed holding hands while leaving the Duke of York’s Theatre.

The Burgundy Bero Launch (2024)

The couple turned heads in October 2024 with their co-ordinated look as they hailed as the most sophisticated "power couple."

In New York City for the launch of Tom Holland’s non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero, Zendaya and Tom gained attention with their explicit-color matching.

Zendaya wore a custom, floor-length burgundy leather gown by Louis Vuitton, while Tom complemented her perfectly in a maroon knit short-sleeve shirt from Prada, paired with black trousers and white sneakers.

The Engagement Debut at 2025 Golden Globes

At the Golden Globes awards the couple did not walk the carpet together, this was a pivotal public moment as Zendaya appeared in an apricot-hued Louis Vuitton gown and debuted her massive diamond engagement ring, confirming her engagement to Tom.

