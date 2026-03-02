Jim Carrey finally breaks silence on chaotic 'clone' buzz

Jim Carrey has finally addressed the shocking buzz surrounding his 2026 César Awards appearance.
On Monday, March 2, Page Six reported that The Mask star's representative has issued a statement on his behalf, setting the record straight on the viral rumors that it was not the actor but his "clone" at the event.
In their statement, Carrey's rep said, "Jim Carrey attended the César Awards, where he accepted his Honorary César Award.”
Moreover, Gregory Caulier, the general delegate of the César Awards, also slammed the speculation while speaking to Variety.
During his interaction with the outlet, Caulier regarded The Truman Show star's rare appearance at the ceremony as "a historic moment."
He said, "Jim Carrey’s visit has been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy’s invitation."
Opening up about the iconic actor's speech in French at the event, he shared, "Eight months of ongoing, constructive discussions. He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words."
Adding to the statement, the official told that Carrey “came with his partner, his daughter, his grandson and 12 close friends and family members.”
Further blasting the rumors, Caulier clarified that accompanying Jim Carrey at the glitzy ceremony were his longtime publicist and his old friend Michel Gondry, who were thrilled to see him.
"For me, it’s a non-issue. I just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance," the general delegate concluded.
At the 2026 César Awards, Jim Carrey was presented the Honorary Award for his incredible contribution to the film industry.