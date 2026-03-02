News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Paramount makes surprise plan for HBO Max amid Warner Bros deal buzz

HBO Max receives unexpected decision as Paramount gears up for major Warner Bros. Discovery deal

  • By Sidra Khan
Paramount makes surprise plan for HBO Max amid Warner Bros deal buzz
Paramount makes surprise plan for HBO Max amid Warner Bros deal buzz

Amid the ongoing buzz surrounding its deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount has taken a surprise decision for HBO Max.

On Monday, March 2, Variety reported that the American film production and distribution company has decided to merge Paramount+ and HBO Max into one streaming service.

However, in a statement released by Paramount CEO David Ellison, this major step can only be taken if the regulators approve Paramount Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, 

He also noted that the company wants HBO "to operate with independence."

In his statement, Ellison shared, "As we said, we do plan to put the two services together, which today gives us a little over 200 million direct to consumer subscribers."

"We think that really positions us to compete with the leaders in the space. At Paramount, by the middle of this year, we’ll have completed the consolidation of our three services under one unified stack, and you can see us taking a similar approach to this platform going forward," he continued.

The CEO went on to add, "And we think the combined offering, and given the amount of content and what we can do from the tech side, really will put us in a position to be able to compete with the most scaled players in DTC.”

This decision comes after Netflix backed out from the competition to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery, resulting in Paramount to secure the deal.

JoJo Siwa turns heads at brother's wedding with beau Chris Hughes
JoJo Siwa turns heads at brother's wedding with beau Chris Hughes
Justin Bieber gives heartfelt nod to Olivia Dean after her four BRIT wins
Justin Bieber gives heartfelt nod to Olivia Dean after her four BRIT wins
Tom Holland, Zendaya marriage buzz: A look at couple's most iconic moments
Tom Holland, Zendaya marriage buzz: A look at couple's most iconic moments
Pedro Pascal’s surprise move amid Rafael Olarra dating buzz leaves influencer in shock
Pedro Pascal’s surprise move amid Rafael Olarra dating buzz leaves influencer in shock
'Mortified' Alex Warren regrets his shocking words to Harry Styles at BRITs
'Mortified' Alex Warren regrets his shocking words to Harry Styles at BRITs
Timothée Chalamet honors Kylie Jenner during solo Actor Awards appearance
Timothée Chalamet honors Kylie Jenner during solo Actor Awards appearance
Zendaya, Tom Holland confirm marriage? Leaked wedding photo sparks frenzy
Zendaya, Tom Holland confirm marriage? Leaked wedding photo sparks frenzy
Actor Awards: Seth Rogen hails Catherine O'Hara's approach on 'The Studio' set
Actor Awards: Seth Rogen hails Catherine O'Hara's approach on 'The Studio' set
Owen Cooper makes history as youngest actor to win major award
Owen Cooper makes history as youngest actor to win major award
Justin Bieber's sweet note for wife Hailey on his 32nd birthday melts hearts
Justin Bieber's sweet note for wife Hailey on his 32nd birthday melts hearts
Jim Carrey ‘cloning controversy’ takes major turn as cosmetologist breaks silence
Jim Carrey ‘cloning controversy’ takes major turn as cosmetologist breaks silence
Olivia Dean reveals untold story after winning big at 2026 BRIT Awards
Olivia Dean reveals untold story after winning big at 2026 BRIT Awards

Popular News

Shane Lowry makes painful admission after Cognizant Classic loss

Shane Lowry makes painful admission after Cognizant Classic loss
18 minutes ago
Royal Family breaks silence on King’s ‘road to recovery’ amid health crisis

Royal Family breaks silence on King’s ‘road to recovery’ amid health crisis
42 minutes ago
JoJo Siwa turns heads at brother's wedding with beau Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa turns heads at brother's wedding with beau Chris Hughes
53 minutes ago