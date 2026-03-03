Cillian Murphy brings Tommy Shelby back at 'Peaky Blinders' film premiere

News
  By Javeria Ahmed
The 'Oppenheimer' star was among a star-studded line up in Birmingham at the carpet event

Cillian Murphy stepped out to join his co-stars at the premiere of the highly anticipated Peaky Blinders film.

On Monday, the Oppenheimer star was among a star-studded line up in Birmingham at the carpet event for the premiere of Peaky Blinders film, The Immortal Man.

The fans gathered at the city's Symphony Hall, dressed in flat caps and tweed, to watch the cast — including Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Roth — arrive for the film premiere.

The film is based on the Steven Knight's acclaimed, Birmingham-set TV series, with Oscar winner Murphy reprising his role as gang leader Tommy Shelby who is depicted returning to the city during World War Two.

On the red carpet, Murphy said, "It's important for the fans, it's important for [Steven Knight], I think it was very important.”

He added, "Steve has written it from stories he was told by his parents growing up here... it's huge, you can't separate the two."

The producer, Steven Knight and Tom Harper, the director of the film, also joined the star studded guest list at premiere.

Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs), Ned Dennehy (Charlie Strong), and Ian Peck (Curly) were also in attendance.

Notably, Peaky Blinders film, The Immortal Man is set to release at cinemas on Friday, March 6 for two weeks, and will then stream on Netflix from March 20.

