Shakira hits 'surreal' heights of fame with record-breaking career milestone  

Shakira is reaching new heights of fame and popularity as she recently unlocked record-breaking career achievements.
The Hips Don't Lie crooner has shocked the world after receiving the 2026 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside the 17 nominees.
Shakira has become the first South American solo artist and first Colombian artist to attain this recognition so early.
Now, speaking about her new achievement, the Waka Waka hitmaker told USA that the honour felt like "surreal."
"First, I didn’t think it was for real! It’s such an amazing honour, so I wasn’t sure if it was true. As soon as I learned that it was, I felt so humbled," she noted before taking a few seconds of pause.
The TGQ singer continued expressing her feelings as she felt moved after being recognised alongside legendary artists.
"Especially to see the support of all those fans who have accompanied me through my 30-year career, to see how excited they are, how much they are rooting for me, that means everything," Shakira stated.
In late February, the organizers announced that Shakira is among the nominees who will receive their honour at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.
The final inductees will be revealed in April ahead of the ceremony, which might take place at the Fisher Centre for the Performing Arts in Nashville, Tennessee.