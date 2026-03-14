Olivia Rodrigo drops special surprise after secret romance makes headlines  

Olivia Rodrigo has hinted at a special surprise after she secretly begins dating a mystery guy.
The Deja Vu crooner’s music collaborator, Dan Nigro, has previously dropped a huge hint regarding the singer’s highly-awaited third music album.
At one time, Dan turned to his Instagram account to increase the excitement of fans by releasing a photo of himself and Olivia sitting next to him after “finishing records.”
Now, she uploaded a special hint at her official fan site, Livie’s HQ, teasing that the third studio album is just around the corner and the records may actually be on the way.
The official fan site penned a heartfelt note on their X account, “#OliviaIsComing,” which was later followed up with a video showing a purple wall featuring a new “OR” logo painted on it, along with the entire side of a building painted purple with the same “OR” logo.
As the new hint went viral on social media, several fans began speculating that the new title of Olivia’s third studio album might be her initials as “OR.”
So far, the 23-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress has yet to share the details of her third album.
For those unaware, Olivia Rodrigo last released her second studio album, GUTS, which premiered in September 2023.
This update came to light after Olivia Rodrigo was spotted spending quality time with a mystery man at the local eatery last week.
After parting ways with Louis Partridge in 2025, the Traitor hitmaker was seen with an unidentified guy, who is now known as NXT Superstar Oba Femi, after a brunch in Orlando.
Despite the escalating romance rumours, Olivia Rodrigo has yet to confirm these reports.