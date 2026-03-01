News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Who is Ayatollah Alireza Arafi? Interim supreme leader after Khamenei's death

Iran appoints Ayatollah Alireza Arafi as interim supreme leader after Ayatollah Khamenei's assassination

  • By Bushra Saleem
Who is Ayatollah Alireza Arafi? Interim supreme leader after Khameneis death
Who is Ayatollah Alireza Arafi? Interim supreme leader after Khamenei's death

Iran named Ayatollah Alireza Arafi to its interim leadership council following the killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to Khaleej Times, the country on Sunday, March 1, has appointed Arafi has temporary head of the council which will be at the helm of the Iran.

Expediency council spokesman Mohsen Dehnavi wrote on X, “The Expediency Discernment Council has elected Ayatollah Alireza Arafi as a member of the interim leadership council.”

The interim council, which will also include the president and the head of the judiciary, will lead the country until the Assembly of Experts "elects a permanent leader as soon as possible."

Who is Ayatollah Alireza Arafi?

Arafi is a senior cleric and a long-time insider in Iran's religious and political hierarchy, who now faces the challenge of steering the Islamic Republic during a period of heightened regional tensions and internal uncertainty.

Born in 1959 in Meybod, Yazd province, he comes from a clerical family and has spent decades within Iran's theological and bureaucratic institutions.

His career accelerated under the late Supreme Leader Khamenei, who appointed him to key roles over the years. These included Friday prayer leadership in Meybod and later in Qom itself, positions that signalled trust from the top leadership.

Arafi also chaired Al-Mustafa International University, a key institution for training clerics from Iran and abroad, and in 2019 was appointed to the powerful Guardian Council, the constitutional body that vets legislation and candidates.

Austin shooting leaves multiple dead, dozens injured
Austin shooting leaves multiple dead, dozens injured
Who will replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? 5 possible successors to Iran's Supreme Leader
Who will replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? 5 possible successors to Iran's Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed dead by Iranian state media, nation enters mourning
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed dead by Iranian state media, nation enters mourning
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strikes? Iran, Israel break silence
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strikes? Iran, Israel break silence
Dubai luxury hotel rocks with explosion as Iranian missiles target city
Dubai luxury hotel rocks with explosion as Iranian missiles target city
Ivanka Trump wanted A-list spot next to Barron Trump at State of the Union
Ivanka Trump wanted A-list spot next to Barron Trump at State of the Union
19th-century mystery drink tasted by Archaeologists, its unique flavour surprise them
19th-century mystery drink tasted by Archaeologists, its unique flavour surprise them
Elon Musk quietly builds mysterious 'web of companies' in Texas: Report
Elon Musk quietly builds mysterious 'web of companies' in Texas: Report
Anthropic breaks silence with major action against Pentagon after Trump's order
Anthropic breaks silence with major action against Pentagon after Trump's order
Milan tram incident leaves two dead, dozens injured
Milan tram incident leaves two dead, dozens injured
Bill Clinton rejects knowledge of Epstein abuse in deposition: 'I did nothing wrong'
Bill Clinton rejects knowledge of Epstein abuse in deposition: 'I did nothing wrong'
Inside the Moroccan palace Jeffrey Epstein failed to buy before his arrest
Inside the Moroccan palace Jeffrey Epstein failed to buy before his arrest

Popular News

Maya Ali mourns loss of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Maya Ali mourns loss of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
7 minutes ago
Kelly Osbourne addresses 'cruel' abuse after honouring Ozzy at BRIT Awards

Kelly Osbourne addresses 'cruel' abuse after honouring Ozzy at BRIT Awards
19 minutes ago
Who is Ayatollah Alireza Arafi? Interim supreme leader after Khamenei's death

Who is Ayatollah Alireza Arafi? Interim supreme leader after Khamenei's death
an hour ago