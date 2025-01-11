7 planets to ‘visibly’ align in rare celestial event of 2025

In a rare celestial event of 2025, seven planets of the solar system are all set to align in the sky.
According to NDTV, the spectacular sky show that will be at its peak on February 28, 2025, will have all seven planets—Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, Venus, Uranus, Jupiter, and Mars—clearly aligned in the sky. The rare event will be visible from the earth.
Although the large alignment will be displayed in the sky next month, the “parade of planets” will begin on January 21, 2025.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration earlier in January wrote, “Each evening this month, enjoy a sweeping view of four bright planets at once. Also look for a close approach of Venus and Saturn, Mars occulted by the Moon, and meteors!”
During this time, different numbers of planets, running from two to six, will keep aligning in the sky, but the large alignment will take place on the last day of February.
NASA explains, “While it's true that they [planets] will appear more or less along a line across the sky, that's what planets always do. That line is called the ecliptic, and it represents the plane of the solar system in which the planets orbit around the Sun.”
“This is, incidentally, why we sometimes observe planets appearing to approach each other closely in the sky, as we view them along a line while they careen around the cosmic racetrack," it continued.
How to watch 7 planets together in the sky?
To witness the parade of the planets, it is recommended to get far away from the city lights. If the weather is clear, the event will be visible with the naked eye except for Neptune and Uranus; however, a telescope will help in seeing the remaining two planets.
Notably, the first full moon of 2025, the Wolf Moon, will shine in the sky on Monday, January 13, 2025.