Sci-Tech

7 planets to ‘visibly’ align in rare celestial event of 2025

Rare celestial event of planets alignment on the Sun's side begins on January 21, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 11, 2025
7 planets to ‘visibly’ align in rare celestial event of 2025
7 planets to ‘visibly’ align in rare celestial event of 2025

In a rare celestial event of 2025, seven planets of the solar system are all set to align in the sky.

According to NDTV, the spectacular sky show that will be at its peak on February 28, 2025, will have all seven planets—Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, Venus, Uranus, Jupiter, and Mars—clearly aligned in the sky. The rare event will be visible from the earth.

Although the large alignment will be displayed in the sky next month, the “parade of planets” will begin on January 21, 2025.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration earlier in January wrote, “Each evening this month, enjoy a sweeping view of four bright planets at once. Also look for a close approach of Venus and Saturn, Mars occulted by the Moon, and meteors!”

During this time, different numbers of planets, running from two to six, will keep aligning in the sky, but the large alignment will take place on the last day of February.

NASA explains, “While it's true that they [planets] will appear more or less along a line across the sky, that's what planets always do. That line is called the ecliptic, and it represents the plane of the solar system in which the planets orbit around the Sun.”

“This is, incidentally, why we sometimes observe planets appearing to approach each other closely in the sky, as we view them along a line while they careen around the cosmic racetrack," it continued.

How to watch 7 planets together in the sky?

To witness the parade of the planets, it is recommended to get far away from the city lights. If the weather is clear, the event will be visible with the naked eye except for Neptune and Uranus; however, a telescope will help in seeing the remaining two planets.

Notably, the first full moon of 2025, the Wolf Moon, will shine in the sky on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Princess Anne plays surprising role in BBC's 'The Traitors'

Princess Anne plays surprising role in BBC's 'The Traitors'
How wildfires can affect mental health for years?

How wildfires can affect mental health for years?
King Frederik, Queen Mary take break from royal duties ahead of major event

King Frederik, Queen Mary take break from royal duties ahead of major event
Angelina Jolie, Knox offer huge support to LA fire victims

Angelina Jolie, Knox offer huge support to LA fire victims
Satellite images reveal shocking spread of LA wildfires
Satellite images reveal shocking spread of LA wildfires
Facebook Marketplace, eBay announce collaboration after EC fine
Facebook Marketplace, eBay announce collaboration after EC fine
WhatsApp prepares to roll out AI-driven tools for smarter chat experience
WhatsApp prepares to roll out AI-driven tools for smarter chat experience
Threads, Instagram now full of political content with Meta’s new move
Threads, Instagram now full of political content with Meta’s new move
WhatsApp to roll out event creation feature for private chats
WhatsApp to roll out event creation feature for private chats
Sam Altman issues first statement on sister’s sexual abuse allegations
Sam Altman issues first statement on sister’s sexual abuse allegations
Meta ditches necessary content policies after removing fact-checkers in U.S
Meta ditches necessary content policies after removing fact-checkers in U.S
Meta replaces fact-checkers with community notes amid political pressure
Meta replaces fact-checkers with community notes amid political pressure
Gemini set to arrive on Google TV this year
Gemini set to arrive on Google TV this year
Sam Altman sets sights on new goal after ChatGPT's success
Sam Altman sets sights on new goal after ChatGPT's success
China sets new world record for solar technology
China sets new world record for solar technology
Roborock unveils groundbreaking robotic arm in new Saros Z70 vacuum
Roborock unveils groundbreaking robotic arm in new Saros Z70 vacuum