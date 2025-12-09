Entertainment
Leonardo DiCaprio tops 2025 with Time's Entertainer of the Year title

Leonardo DiCaprio received praised his performance in 'One Battle After Another'

Leonardo DiCaprio continues his award-winning streak, being named Time’s Entertainer of the Year in 2025.

Honoring the Oscar-winning, seven-time nominee, the century-old magazine praised his performance in One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson’s most commercially successful film.

The 2015 Revenant Best Actor winner DiCaprio is back in the awards spotlight, playing a former revolutionary in stoned paranoia whose old foe (Sean Penn) reappears after 16 years, reigniting the battle.

In a film, DiCaprio portrays a washed-up ex-revolutionary in stoned paranoia, until his former adversary (Sean Penn) resurfaces after 16 years, reigniting the fight.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about how often there have been truly original story ideas like this, with no link to anything historical, no past characters, no genre, no vampires, no ghosts, no anything,” DiCaprio told Time of why he cares so deeply about One Battle After Another.

He added, “It was somewhat risky for the studio to take this on, and what they’re banking on, I think, is the appeal of Paul’s storytelling and the sort of fierce originality of his process.”

His achievement came amid DiCaprio adding a Golden Globe nomination to his growing list of accolades for the film, which already includes a Critics Choice nod, a National Board of Review win, a Desert Palm Achievement Award from the Palm Springs Film Festival, and more.

