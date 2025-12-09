Royal
King Philippe awards oldest knighthood to Belgium's top gymnast

King Philippe of Belgium gives prestigious honour to Nina Derwael to acknowledge her work as a gymnast

The Belgium Royal family has shared a delightful update regarding King Philippe.

On Tuesday, December 9, the official Instagram account of King Philippe shared a video of him with Belgium's top gymnast, Nina Derwael, who received a prestigious honour from the monarch.

The Instagram reel which saw Nina and Philippe indulged in a conversation at the palace, was captioned, "The King presents the badge of honor of Grand Officer in the Order of Leopold to Nina Derwael!"

It continued, "The top Belgian gymnast receives this prestigious award in recognition of her exceptional gymnast."

"The Order of Leopold is the oldest and highest Belgian Order of knighthood - an honor that is only bestowed to those who deliver extraordinary merit for our country," the caption added.

For the memorable event, Nina opted for a long bodycon dress in deep maroon color.

While King Philippe exuded royalty in a navy blue suit and black shoes.

