King Felipe honors daughter Princess Leonor at Military Easter celebration

Princess Leonor of Spain joins King Felipe and Queen Letizia for her first Military Easter at Royal Palace

Felipe, the King of Spain and his wife Queen Letizia honoured daughter Princess Leonor on her first Military Easter at Royal Palace

Leonor, the Princess of Asturias -who has been conducting training with Spain's Armed Forces over the past two years, joined her parents, at one of the nation’s most beloved traditions on Tuesday, January 6, 2025.

The future Queen was honoured by her father, alongside the Armed Forces and the Civil Guard, in his special address to the nation 

After joining his daughter in a enthusiastic fly past in full military garb, alongside the Order of Charles III, Spain's highest honour, Felipe paid homage to the 20-year-old and other military personnel.

"I know, Leonor, that your experiences of these past few years are helping you to understand and fully embrace the commitment and sense of duty that are the moral compass of military life; the path chosen for themselves by all the men and women who make up our Armed Forces and the Civil Guard," King Felipe noted.

The Spanish Royal family on their official Instagram account offered fans special glimpses into Military Easter celebration.

Sharing photos from Felipe and Letizia's engagements from the occasion, the Palace detailed, "The King and Queen and the Princess of Asturias presided this morning over the traditional Military Easter celebration at the Royal Palace in Madrid."

"After the prescribed honors, the King reviewed the formation and, together with the Queen, the Princess of Asturias, and other authorities, proceeded to the Gasparini Room to receive greetings from the delegations," they added.

"Following this, in the Throne Room, the King presented decorations to 20 of the delegations," concluded the caption.

