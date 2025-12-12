Sci-Tech
Nearly 1.1 million conversations between May 2024 and June 2025 revealed how individuals use ChatGPT

Time magazine recently underscored the rise of AI-powered chatbots, mentioning their pivotal role in revolutionising everyday life and work.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, once the fastest-growing consumer app ever, now exceeds over 800 million weekly users, nearly 10% of the population worldwide, marking a major milestone in the fledgling field of AI.

As per the recent analysis of the Time magazine, nearly 1.1 million conversations between May 2024 and June 2025 revealed how individuals use ChatGPT. Writing and practical guidance each account for nearly 28% of usage, covering tasks that include editing text, tutoring, personal communication, and more.

Seeking information represents 21%, while multimedia, technical, and other tasks show the remaining one.

ChatGPT’s rapid evolution comes from the cutting-edge capabilities and features.

Instead of providing instant answers, the model now “reasons” in natural language before replying, providing accurate results.

Moreover, users can connect the chatbot to external tools, including email, cloud storage, web browsers, and calendars, and ChatGPT can remember previous interactions to offer context-aware responses.

The head of ChatGPT Nick Turley stated “Seeing ChatGPT evolve into something that can do real work is a very important transition.”

As AI continues to become a part of everyone’s daily life, ChatGPT is now considered both a personal assistant and a knowledge hub.

